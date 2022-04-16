Scott Parker gives his honest verdict on Bournemouth’s 0-0 with Middlesbrough

Second placed Bournemouth took on seventh placed Middlesbrough yesterday in a game that finished 0-0.

The game was a scrappy one with few chances for either side, Bournemouth having two shots on target versus Boro’s one.

The result summed up both teams quite accurately at the moment as both sides have failed to score a goal in three games now.

With that in mind, Bournemouth boss Scott Parker felt as though the result was a positive one in a game of tight margins as he told Dorset Live: “I feel like it’s a point gained.

“The games are ticking off as well. If you can’t win then don’t lose. I thought in the first half there was a bit of anxiety about us. We were a bit edgy. In the second half we were more free-flowing.

“We looked like a team that was progressive, and certainly a team that was showing that we want to try and take this game and win it. We were aggressive with the substitutions but it wasn’t meant to be.”

Despite feeling positive about coming away with the point, Parker admitted the lack of goals coming from his team is a concern as he said: “It’s certainly something which we need to look at and we need to improve on. We play three tough teams in West Brom, Sheffield United – both away games – and obviously today as well in Middlesbrough. But there are always elements that you’re looking at to try and improve and become better in.

“We prepared and went into the game wanting to get three points. I think I always knew that the game was going to be a tight and an edgy affair. It was going to come down to the fine margins for both teams.”

The Verdict

You can understand what Parker is saying in terms of being pleased with the result because he couldn’t see his side winning the game and therefore it’s a point gained but they definitely will feel disappointed if not with the result then with their lack of goals.

Bournemouth have had a great season but at this stage they just look to be stagnating a bit and struggling to get those results.

The Cherries still retain their position in second but Huddersfield sit just four points behind them. Thankfully for Bournemouth they have games in hand, but they will have to make these count.

With six games still to go, Scott Parker will be hoping his side can find some goal scoring form again and end the season on a high.