Scott Parker explains absence of AFC Bournemouth individual

Bournemouth have been on fire this year, topping the Championship table with not a single loss as of yet but boss Scott Parker had to make do without two key players in Adam Smith at the weekend and the Cherries manager has now told the Bournemouth Echo why he missed out.

Bournemouth have been firing on all cylinders so far this year and show no signs of slowing down. They have a squad that is packed to the rafters with talent and it’s shown, with the club cruising to a three point lead at the very top of the second tier table.

They were considered as promotion favourites at the start of the new season and they have so far lived up to that billing with their performances and results to date.

They’ll want to continue this good run of form in midweek in their next tie against Stoke City but at the weekend they had to try and wrap up the three points without Adam Smith.

He has played in six games so far this season but has looked solid on the right for the Cherries and has even contributed an assist to boot from that flank.

However, he was out of action for the game on Saturday – but speaking to the Bournemouth Echo, the Cherries boss has revealed that he could be back in contention on Tuesday, with Smith recovering from an injury. Parker said of the player: “He picked up a bit of a knee injury.

“He had an injection midweek. We tried to go for this game, it’s not proven to be the case. We’ll see how he is and if he has progressed and hopefully he has a chance for Tuesday (against Stoke).”

Another miss was Ben Pearson, who has also been a mainstay in the side, having featured in nine games in total. His battling and determination in the centre of the field has been key for Scott Parker’s side and he too has also managed to chip in with an assist so far this campaign. He was sidelined through suspension but is likely to be back in contention for the next game.

It means that both of them may be back for the crucial midweek game against Stoke – which will be a boost, as both players have been important to this unbeaten start to the campaign for the club.

The Verdict

Both Ben Pearson and Adam Smith are proven at this level and will be key for Bournemouth going forward this season. They’ve both looked sharp – as have the rest of the players in the squad – and for them to both return against Stoke would be hugely beneficial.

Pearson should certainly be back in contention and having impressed since his move from Preston, he has become a staple of the side. The Cherries are stacked in midfield and his hard work and vision in the centre of the field is so important to them. Adam Smith is a reliable and experienced face on the flank too and although Bournemouth do have options in that area too, he is always a good player to turn to if needed – so if he too can be match fit against Stoke, then they’ll certainly fancy their chances of extending this unbeaten streak.