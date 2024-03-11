Highlights Watford have Scott Parker on their radar.

He could come in as a permanent successor for Valerien Ismael, who was sacked following the Hornets' defeat to Coventry City.

The former England international is currently a free agent after last working for Club Brugge.

Watford are currently considering Scott Parker as a potential permanent successor for Valerien Ismael, according to the Daily Mirror.

Ismael, who previously looked as though he was going to be at Vicarage Road for a while, was sacked following their defeat against Coventry City at the weekend.

Previously doing fairly well under the former West Bromwich Albion boss, they are now hovering dangerously above the drop zone and arguably needing a change in manager to give themselves a great opportunity of remaining afloat in the Championship beyond the end of this season.

They may still be six points above the drop zone, but they could easily tumble further down the table in the coming weeks.

Gap between Watford and the drop zone (As of March 11th) P GD Pts 14 Watford 37 1 45 22 Huddersfield Town 37 -19 38

Tom Cleverley, experienced as a player but certainly not as a manager, has been installed as the Hornets' caretaker boss for now.

The club's official website has revealed that the former Manchester United midfielder's coaching staff will be announced in due course, which suggests that the Hornets are prepared to give him the opportunity to shine.

That could delay a potential appointment, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see a new permanent boss fairly quickly if results don't go Cleverley's way.

He's still in the early stages of his coaching and managerial career, so the Hertfordshire outfit will surely be closely monitoring results before deciding how long they can wait until they appoint a new man to succeed Ismael permanently.

Scott Parker's current situation

Winning promotions at Fulham and AFC Bournemouth, it's a shame for him that he was unable to take charge of the Cherries for long during their first season back in the Premier League last term.

However, that decision from the south-coast side's board to sack him was justified in the end.

Parker, at the end of 2022, then decided to make the switch to Belgium to join Club Brugge. This was a great opportunity for the former England international, but he was unable to make the most of it in the end.

He lasted just over two months there before he was dismissed - and he hasn't been back in management since then.

This has made the 43-year-old a free agent - and a potentially cheap option for the Hornets who could benefit from his promotion-winning experience.

Scott Parker could be a good option for Watford - but is a he good enough replacement for Valerien Ismael?

Parker probably deserves more respect than he gets on social media.

He has been slated by football fans quite a lot during his managerial career - but he has won two promotions from the Championship before.

The former midfielder did have talented squads at his disposal, but he also played his part and his previous experience could allow him to be an asset at Vicarage Road.

You just fear he may not get the opportunity to stay with the Hornets very long, even though the club seemingly tried to stay loyal to Ismael.

Someone like Steve Cooper could be a better upgrade on Ismael.