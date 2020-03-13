Scott Parker: Doing as well as he can or out of his depth at Fulham?

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan Perspective’ series, this content strand is where we deliver an opinion-based outlook from the perspective of a certain club’s fanbase on the matter at hand…

Despite guiding his team to third in the table, Scott Parker cannot seem to shake off the doubts about his abilities.

Coming in at the end of a nightmare season in the Premier League Parker quickly got Fulham winning again and moving towards the right end of the table, but with 37 matches played it seems supporters are not fully on-board with his project.

A key complaint directed at him is his insistence on a possession at all costs approach that fans have dubbed ‘Parkerball’.

Incisive and unplayable at its best but dour and slow at its worst, Parker still needs to convince onlookers that his style of play is suited to his squad and can produce results in the long-term.

While Fulham have been solid at the back, there is the feeling that this group of players could be more dangerous in front of goal and based on their 2017/18 campaign this is not an argument without reason.

That season Slavisa Jokanovic’s team scored 79 goals in 46 matches, a total only bettered by champions Wolverhampton Wanderers, and finished with 88 points.

After 37 games this season Parker’s team have amassed 64 points and have scored 52 goals, and this is with an arguably more varied and talented group of attackers at his disposal.

Of course, calling for Parker to be sacked would be hasty given Fulham’s league position and sizeable chance of promotion.

With just nine matches to play this would cause unnecessary upheaval at a crucial point in the season and could prove a mistake.

However, come the summer if the club fail to secure promotion there is a decision to be taken.

This will depend on availability and how well Fulham finish the season, but for a club of their ambition, stature and potential, it is not worth sticking with someone that is not quite up to standard.