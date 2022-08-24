Scott Parker delivers verdict on Norwich City’s promotion credentials

Norwich City and AFC Bournemouth played out a fiercely contested 2-2 draw in the Carabao Cup last night, with the Cherries coming out on top in a 5-3 penalty shootout victory.

Norwich were on course to advance to the third round of the EFL Cup, but a last-minute equaliser from Brooklyn Genesini forced the game to penalties.

The Canaries took the lead early on in the game, through striker Jordan Hugill, before Emiliano Marcondes cancelled out that lead. Dean Smith’s side then looked to have sealed the win when young striker Adam Idah scored with only seven minutes remaining.

However, Genesini, who was making his Bournemouth debut, slotted home the equaliser in stoppage time, despite having only entered the game a minute earlier.

Smith made several changes for this encounter, and while they struggled during large parts of the game, Bournemouth boss Scott Parker was left impressed by the Canaries and went on to discuss their promotion credentials.

Parker said, via Eastern Daily Press: “They’re a very good side. It’s a team that’s going to be in and around the top part of the table this year, looking to get promoted into the Premier League.”

The Verdict

Norwich are expected to be in and around the top end of the Championship whenever they are in the division.

So therefore, these words won’t come as a surprise to many, but considering they made several changes for the game, it’s a glowing endorsement from a Premier League manager. Parker knows too well how hard it is to get out of this league and what is required from a team to make it happen.

So, despite everyone else’s expectations, Norwich and Dean Smith will take these words as a sign that they are a good team in the Championship, and if they play like they can, they should be near, if not at the top of the table come May.