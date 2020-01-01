Scott Parker delivers thoughts ahead of Fulham’s clash against Reading

Fulham prepare to take on Reading later this afternoon at Craven Cottage, hoping to make it four games unbeaten in the Championship.

The Cottagers come off the back of an important 1-0 win over Stoke City on the 29th December, and play their second game at Craven Cottage in a week later today.

Fulham will know that a win will maintain their grip on third place in the league standings, and Scott Parker will want to get the new year off to the best possible start.

It will not be easy, as the West Londoners take on a Reading side who are unbeaten in five league games, and have won their last three on the spin.

Speaking to the club website, Parker praised Fulham’s upcoming opponents and also had some positive words to say about Royals manager Mark Bowen.

“Mark’s done a very good job there,” Parker said.

“They’re on the back of four clean sheets on the bounce and coming off the back of a very good result against Preston.”

With Reading in very good form, Parker is wary that his Fulham side will be coming up against a different proposition altogether compared to the one they faced in the previous encounter, which ended 4-1 to the Cottagers at the beginning of October.

“It’s a different team to the one we faced earlier on in the season,” Parker said.

Fulham are unbeaten in their last three meetings with the Royals, with their last defeat to the Berkshire side coming in 2017 – a loss in the Championship play-off semi final second leg at the Madejski Stadium.

The Verdict

It will be another tough test for Fulham, as Reading come into the game as one of the form sides in the division.

Scott Parker’s side however cannot afford to drop more points against teams in the bottom half. He will be counting on his players to carry on the form that they ended the previous decade with.

A loss could drop Fulham down to sixth, depending on results elsewhere.