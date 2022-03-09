Scott Parker defends AFC Bournemouth players amid crowd reaction

AFC Bournemouth head coach Scott Parker has defended his side after boos could be heard following their 1-1 draw with Peterborough United last night.

The Cherries were frustrated by bottom-of-the-table Peterborough, taking just one point in a game that they will have been targeting all three.

When asked by DorsetLive about the boos, Parker said they were ‘puzzling’.

“I’m not really sure, to be honest with you, it’s a bit puzzling,” he told DorsetLive.

“But that’s the way it’s probably been. I get it’s expectation and like I said, we’ve probably been a little bit of a victim of what we’ve done. I’m very critical of my team. I’ll always be very straight.

“I’ll never be critical of these players. They lose games but they don’t lose it through a lack of fight and a lack of will and determination. That’s the way it is. We sit second in this division.

Bournemouth do indeed sit second in the Sky Bet Championship, with the point last night moving them back into the automatic promotion places ahead of Huddersfield Town.

The Cherries crafted plenty of attempts last night, taking 22 shots on the Peterborough goal, but only two of those found their way on to the target.

Parker suggests the lack of creativity could be coming from the pressure of being at the crunch period of the season.

“We are at the nitty-gritty point of the season and the pressure ramps up massively. I think there’s maybe a psychological expectation, which is puzzling for me.” Parker said via DorsetLive.

“Maybe we are a victim in terms of where we are. But we need to relish that. 22 shots today, I don’t think anyone can say we are not getting in the right areas. But where we can be critical is two on target.

“It’s not good enough. We cant suffocate a team like we are doing and not converting at times.”

Parker concluded by continuing discussing the pressure that was building up at the Vitality Stadium, and that he needed to take that pressure off of his players.

“This team are second in this division have done incredibly well. I just sense the pressure is ramping up and maybe that’s an element of that. I need to take it off them.” he told DorsetLive.

AFC Bournemouth next face Derby County on Saturday as they look to continue their push for promotion to the Premier League.

The Verdict

It’s understandable that Scott Parker would defend his players after there were boos at the Vitality Stadium last night.

At such a crucial time of the season, it would be a mistake for him to come out and openly criticise his players and risk losing their support.

That being said, two shots on target against the bottom-of-the-league side at home isn’t good enough for a side seeking promotion to the Premier League.

Every point matters at this stage of the season and therefore you can totally understand the frustrations from AFC Bournemouth supporters.

No doubt, though, that the crowd will be back behind the players ahead of kick-off against Derby County on Saturday.