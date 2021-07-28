Scott Parker comments on AFC Bournemouth player on the radar of Aston Villa, West Ham and Southampton

AFC Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has admitted he is unsure whether Arnaut Danjuma will still be at the Vitality Stadium when the new league season kicks off in just over a week, in an interview with the Bournemouth Daily Echo.

The 24-year-old winger failed to make a big impact in his first season on the south-coast after joining from Club Brugge for a £13.7m fee in 2019, suffering relegation to the Championship with the Cherries.

However, the Dutchman made up for this last season by bagging 15 goals and seven assists last season, an impressive total considering he only made 33 appearances in the second tier during the 2020/21 campaign.

He also scored twice in the play-off semi-finals against Brentford after helping them snatch sixth spot at the latter end of the season. But even with his contribution against the Bees, Bournemouth were unable to get past the west London side and with this, were consigned to another season of Championship football.

This failure to win promotion has only gone on to increase speculation about the futures of Philip Billing, Jefferson Lerma and Danjuma, with Europa League champions Villareal reported to have had a £13m bid for the latter rejected this month.

Closer to home, Southampton, West Ham and Aston Villa have also been linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

Speaking to the Bournemouth Daily Echo on whether Danjuma would be at the club for their opening fixture against West Brom next Friday, manager Parker said: “Not sure, to be honest with you.

“Obviously we are in a transfer window at this moment in time. The club have rejected a bid for Arnie.

“The reason Arnie is not involved tonight is because he’s injured. I think he has been struggling with a bit of an injury.

“He is slowly coming through that but still not trained with the team.

“But like everything. I sit here and you have a good quality player in your side. It goes for every player doesn’t it, in the team. The transfer window is open.

“We will have to see, once it’s said and done we will see what happens.”

The Cherries are currently holding out for a £35m fee for one of their prized assets and may not be willing to budge on this despite Danjuma seemingly wanting to leave the club this summer.

The Verdict:

As per Transfermarkt, Danjuma’s contract at the Vitality Stadium doesn’t run out until 2024 so they have every right to squeeze every penny out of the 24-year-old as they possibly can.

It wouldn’t matter as much if he was a cheap signing and hadn’t really made a big impact, but his 22 goal contributions in the Championship last season were vital to their finish in the play-offs and after joining for a £13.7m fee back in 2019, Valencia’s £13m bid was never going to be accepted.

The Cherries may have to reduce their £35m asking price if they are open to selling him this summer though, because the impacts of Covid-19 has changed the nature of the transfer market.

Once wild and out of control, the English market has become a less outrageous place to operate in over the past 18 months with many clubs across the Premier League and EFL adopting a more cautious approach.

And this makes a £30m+ move for Danjuma unlikely at this stage.