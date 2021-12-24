Scott Parker clears up Ben Pearson situation at AFC Bournemouth

Middlesbrough claimed a 1-0 win over Bournemouth in the Cherries last game and with the side searching for points over the next few games, boss Scott Parker has revealed to The Daily Echo how he had to make a decision over midfielder Ben Pearson.

Pearson was a signing from Preston last year and has worked tirelessly in the centre of the field for the Cherries since he secured a move to the Vitality Stadium.

This season he has featured 14 times in total and has been a regular in the starting line-up but in the game against Boro, he didn’t even make the bench.

That’s despite the 26-year-old being match fit and being one of the club’s most valuable options in the centre of the field. Ultimately, the Cherries still couldn’t bag the win over Chris Wilder’s side and he may feature again in their next game but he had to sit the Boro game out.

Speaking about the decision to drop Pearson from the squad to The Daily Echo, Parker said: “Ben’s fine. I think I have said many times, there are difficult decisions I have to make.

“At the weekend, there was one there I had to make in terms of leaving players out of the squad. Unfortunately, that decision I made was best for the team and how I see the game maybe going and how I needed to prepare the bench.”

Dropping Ben Pearson from the side didn’t pay off for Parker and he is likely to be at least back amongst the substitutes in the next tie. The next fixture for Bournemouth though should be an interesting affair, with Scott Parker’s side set to take on QPR. The Hoops have a play-off ambition of their own and they’ll be eager to get one over on Bournemouth – so they may need Pearson’s grit in the middle of the park again in that fixture.

The Verdict

Scott Parker and Bournemouth need to start picking up points again or Blackburn could soon overtake them in the table.

Rovers are playing some superb football right now and are in fine form, whereas Bournemouth have only picked up three points in five games. It’s form that could see them drop out of the automatic promotion spots – and potentially even the play-off places.

Against QPR, the side will need to try and secure the victory then. They have a number of options in the centre of the field but they should also consider Ben Pearson again, as the former Preston man works hard and is excellent at reading the game.

If Bournemouth and Parker can start to play as they did earlier this season again over the festive period, then the points should soon come.