Scott Parker at Bournemouth: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Scott Parker took the eye catching decision to swap Craven Cottage for the Vitality Stadium during the summer and as a result he is now looking to take Bournemouth to the next level.

And it’s fair to say that the former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United player couldn’t have wished for a better start to life on the South Coast, with his new side having played some scintillating football thus far.

Here, we take a look at how things have gone so far for the 41-year-old, the issues that he faces and what’s next for him in his quest to take the Cherries back to the Premier League.

How’s it gone so far?

Bournemouth currently sit top of the Sky Bet Championship, having won 10 of their opening 14 games, with zero defeats to their name.

Even Parker himself couldn’t have envisaged such a fine start to life with his new club, with goals coming from all areas as his team equally keeps things tight at the back.

His business in the summer transfer window has certainly contributed to their strong start, with the signings of Gary Cahill and Ryan Christie adding a great deal of experience and creativity in equal measure to what was already a solid squad all round.

Add to the fact that the likes of Jordan Zemura, Jaidon Anthony and Zeno Ibsen Rossi have stepped up from the academy set up to become first team regulars and it would be fair to say that Parker is creating a real early dynasty with the Cherries.

What issues does he face?

Dominic Solanke and Philip Billing lead the way in the goal scoring stakes, but many will question where else the goals are going to come from in this exciting team?

If the goals dry up or one of these key players picks up an injury, Parker will have to find a solution to those problems.

Overall the main issue that the manager has on his hands is being able to maintain this stunning start that the Cherries have had to the season.

The standards they have set themselves are so high that it will be particularly interesting to see how they react when a defeat is eventually inflicted upon them.

The loss of David Brooks will inevitably be felt on the field of play, however the wider squad will use his absence as a motivation to keep this unbeaten run going, with the Welsh international sure to be supporting his teammates from afar.

Aside from maintaining their current form, Parker will also be keen to tie up the futures of both Zemura and Anthony, with the young duo having now entered the final 12 months of their contracts at the Vitality Stadium.

What’s next?

Tying down his young players, as mentioned before, should be of upmost importance to Parker as they are the individuals who can help the club to progress over not only the next few years but also the next five to ten years as they look to build upon the Eddie Howe era, which now seems a distant memory.

The January transfer window also presents an attractive opportunity to potentially add further to the squad, however Parker will be wary of managing the expectations of not only his starters but also his fringe players.

With winnable games to come against the likes of Reading, Preston North End and Swansea City, the pressure and expectations will be as a high as ever,

The question is, how long can the Cherries keep this up and who will beat them?