Scott Parker assesses West Brom ‘crunch game’ as Fulham book play-off spot

Scott Parker has hailed his Fulham player after their 2-0 win over Cardiff City in the Championship last night.

Goals from a returning Aleksandar Mitrovic, and another one for Josh Onomah has seen Fulham book their place in this season’s Championship play-offs.

Automatic promotion is not yet out of sight though. After the win, Parker told www.fulhamfc.com of his admiration for the performance last night, and recognised Cardiff as a solid team in the Championship:

“First and foremost, I was pleased with the result and the win. We had to stand up to a challenge tonight which was always going to be there from a strong, physical Cardiff team.

“Having said that, there was a real element of quality that shone through. There were times where I’d have liked to have had more control but it’s difficult against Cardiff who constantly put the ball in those areas.”

The stats showed a fairly even game at Craven Cottage. Fulham though were the team who took their chances, and the win is their fourth-straight in the Championship, and their third clean sheet in-a-row too.

“I thought 2-0 was a fair result and we’ve had some big chances,” explained Parker. “Overall, I’m pleased with the resilience we showed. The top two is there and we need to keep pushing. I’m delighted that we got to the Play-Offs.

“The team we’ve beaten tonight was a team that was in the Premier League and was eight points better off than us last year.

“To get to the Play-Offs, we’ve done well. We’ve got a big game on Tuesday [at West Brom]. Four points is the gap and they do have that game in hand on us. We’ll go there looking for a result to keep the pressure going. We can assess from there how we’re looking.”

The upcoming game at The Hawthorns next week has become a pivotal one in the Championship promotion race. Fulham have an extra day of rest with West Brom travelling to Ewood Park today, but a win today could see the Baggies pull seven points clear of Fulham.

The verdict

For all the criticism that Parker has had throughout the season, it’s spells like this which make fans think that he could be the right man for the job.

They overcame a strong side in Cardiff last night and did so with relative ease. The top-two look to be pulling away though, and Parker’s side might have to settle for the play-offs this time round.