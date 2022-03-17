Scott McKenna injury update emerges after Nottingham Forest’s victory over QPR

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper has admitted that he believes that Scott McKenna suffered a muscular injury during last night’s clash with Queens Park Rangers.

The defender is now set to be assessed ahead of Forest’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool this weekend after he was withdrawn in the second-half of yesterday’s game.

The Reds managed to boost their play-off hopes by securing a crucial victory over QPR at the City Ground.

The visitors opened the scoring in this fixture as Andre Gray managed to find the back of the net after being teed up by Ilias Chair.

Djed Spence netted a sensational equaliser for Forest as he fired an effort from outside of the area into the top-corner.

Ryan Yates then gave the Reds the lead in the 83rd minute before Brennan Johnson sealed victory for his side by scoring his 12th goal of the season.

Forest are now only one point adrift of the play-off places in the Championship and will be determined to push on in this division following the international break.

After his side’s triumph over QPR, Cooper shared an injury update on McKenna.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post, the Forest boss said: “We’re not sure what he’s done.

“A bit of fatigue, hopefully.

“We’ve got our fingers crossed.

“We’ll have a look at it in the morning.

“It’s a muscle.

“It’s not a clear ‘he’s done his hamstring’ sort of thing, but it’s a bit of a pain.

“We’ll see, I don’t want to say too much.

“When I speak to you on Friday, I’ll probably know more then.”

The Verdict

For Forest’s sake, they will be hoping that McKenna’s issue doesn’t turn out to be too serious as they are already set to be without two defenders for the foreseeable future.

Max Lowe is currently sidelined due to an issue with his groin whilst Steve Cook picked up an ankle injury during the club’s recent clash with Reading.

Yet to miss a league game this season, McKenna is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.73 in the Championship.

Providing that he is able to overcome his current injury issue before Forest return to action in the second-tier next month, the defender could potentially go on to play a major role in the club’s push for a top-six finish.