Scott McKenna has revealed which Nottingham Forest player he avoids in training

Scott McKenna has revealed that he avoids Nottingham Forest forward Keinan Davis in training.

The Forest defender has discussed the side’s attacking options as Steve Cooper’s side continue their fine form.

The Reds have now won five league games in a row to move to 3rd in the Championship table.

McKenna scored the second goal in a 2-0 win over Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon, which raised Forest above the likes of Luton Town and Huddersfield Town.

The 25-year old has claimed he avoids going up against Keinan Davis, who he believes pummels opposition defenders.

The Scotland international also believes the likes of Lewis Grabban and Sam Surridge make up an incredibly threatening trio of forwards which gives Cooper’s side a huge advantage going into the end of the season.

“It is a massive factor for us, the attacking options we have,” said McKenna, via The Athletic.

“Sam is so unfortunate not to have started more games.

“I know I would not like to be an opposition defender, looking at those three boys [Grabban, Surridge and Joe Lolley] coming on at the same time — particularly not when you have had Keinan pummeling you.

“I try to stay away from Keinan in training — as far away as possible. But he makes my job so much easier. You know you can roll the ball into his feet and he will just protect it.

“He can spin defenders, he is so difficult to deal with.”

Davis scored the opening goal against Lee Bowyer’s side five minutes into the action at the City Ground.

That set Forest up for a comfortable victory, with McKenna’s strike coming in the 79th minute.

Forest are now six points behind the automatic promotion places following Bournemouth’s 0-0 draw with Sheffield United.

Next up for the Reds is a trip to Luton on April 15.

The Verdict

Davis is currently on loan from Aston Villa, but Forest will surely look to bring the forward in on a permanent basis this summer.

The 24-year old has been a superb signing for the club, and is now the team’s top scorer this season despite arriving in January.

Grabban and Surridge have also proven to be very useful options in the team and they have allowed Cooper greater versatility in attack.

Forest now certainly have the momentum and can even see Bournemouth within striking distance as they push for an automatic promotion place.