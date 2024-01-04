Highlights Nottingham Forest centre-back Scott McKenna is involved in a contract dispute with key figures at the club, which has led to him being frozen out of the squad.

McKenna played a crucial role in helping Forest secure promotion to the Premier League and was considered an unsung hero by many.

McKenna's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and it seems unlikely that he will have a future at Forest. Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in signing him.

Nottingham Forest centre-back Scott McKenna has had a dispute with key figures at the City Ground due to his contract situation, according to Football Insider.

It has been reported that the player's agent and members of Forest's board, namely Evangelos and Miltiadis Marinakis, had this dispute and that is a key reason why the Scotsman has been frozen out of the East Midlands side's squad for a number of months now.

This is a huge shame considering McKenna played an integral part in guiding the Reds to the Premier League under Steve Cooper.

Joe Worrall was the subject of high praise during the 2021/22 promotion-winning season, but many on social media felt McKenna was an unsung hero at the back.

He also featured in more than half of Forest's Premier League games last season, but has been consigned to just five top-flight appearances so far this term.

Football Insider believes there's no way back for McKenna at the City Ground - and it seems as though he will be leaving in the next six months or so with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

It's a sad end to what has been a reasonably successful time for the Scotland international at Forest, with both the player and the club richly benefitting from his spell in the East Midlands.

Interest in Scott McKenna

At 27, McKenna is arguably approaching the peak years of his career and should be looking to secure a January move with little hope of forcing his way into Nuno Espirito Santo's plans.

TEAMtalk believes Championship side Middlesbrough are one team interested in the centre-back - and they also hold an interest in Leicester City target Worrall.

Whether they can sign both remains to be seen - the Riverside Stadium could be a suitable next destination for the player.

Related Middlesbrough keen on Leeds United player Ayling hasn't been one of the first names on the teamsheet at Elland Road, but he could be an asset at the Riverside.

Fenerbahce and Celtic have also been linked with him.

A move to the latter would give him the opportunity to return to his home country - but whether he would be willing to make the switch to the Scottish Premiership is unclear.

He may feel he has unfinished business in England.

Middlesbrough should advance talks for Scott McKenna

Forest aren't in a very strong negotiating position with McKenna.

With his contract expiring this year, the Reds will only be able to demand a very limited amount for the central defender and the fact he hasn't played much recently won't do them any favours.

His CV alone should allow Forest to secure a fee for him, but he hasn't had a chance to put himself in the shop window ahead of this month's window because of his lack of game time.

That could limit the number of teams that make an offer for him and that may allow Boro to drive his price down.

And this latest rumour involving a row between the Forest board and McKenna should persuade the Teesside club to launch a cash bid for the 27-year-old.

Money generated from the sales of Djed Spence, Marcus Tavernier and Chuba Akpom in recent years may give them the breathing space to get a deal over the line for him.

And he could be a much-needed figure with Darragh Lenihan out for the remainder of the season. Matt Clarke has also had injury troubles at the Riverside in the past, so McKenna may be a crucial figure if he becomes unavailable.

Boro's inconsistency will have frustrated them this season - with the club sitting in midtable - but the Forest man's defensive ability and promotion-winning experience could help them to solve that issue.

He's certainly a more experienced option than some of their summer additions, so that's a plus.