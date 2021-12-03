Scott Malone starts: The predicted Millwall XI to face Birmingham City this weekend

Millwall prepare to take on Birmingham City at The Den on Saturday in hoping to end a four game winless run.

Former West Ham United and Charlton Athletic man Lee Bowyer’s presence in the away dugout should spice up the occasion with the Lions looking to close the six point gap between themselves and the play-off places. They could in turn however, end the weekend in the bottom half of the division which may cause the vocal Gary Rowett doubters to raise their concerns from the stands once again.

The Lions would have been very disappointed to go down 2-1 at relegation threatened Hull City last time out with George Honeyman and Ryan Longman’s finishes proving their downfall at the MKM Stadium.

We are predicting two changes from the side who were defeated by the Tigers to line-up against the Blues in South Bermondsey…

Scott Malone comes in for Sheyi Ojo at left wing back and Jake Cooper replaces Murray Wallace in the back three. The nature of Hull’s goals last weekend will have frustrated Rowett and reinstating someone of Cooper’s quality and stature to the backline should tighten things up.

George Evans will be battling for a spot in central midfield but the energetic pair of George Saville and Billy Mitchell appear to be Rowett’s preferred duo at present. Sheyi Ojo could be utilised further forward or as an impact substitute as Rowett tries to find the right balance between attack and defence in front of an expectant home crowd.