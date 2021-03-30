Scott Malone and Millwall: Is a permanent summer move from Derby County likely?

After falling out of favour under Phillip Cocu at Derby County last season, Scott Malone sought a move away from Pride Park this past summer and found his new temporary home in London.

That was with Millwall, with Gary Rowett deciding to bring him to The Den as another option on the left-side of the pitch, with the manager’s system regularly using wing-backs instead of full-backs this season.

Playing as a wing-back suits Malone to a tee, as he’s a more forward-thinking player and he’s proven that over the years, especially in the 2016-17 season at Fulham where he scored six Championship goals.

With Murray Wallace able to play on both the left-side of a back three and at left-wing-back, his versatility has allowed Malone to make the wing-back role his own, playing 33 times this season – missing just five games.

Malone has scored four times this season for the Lions, his last coming in a 2-1 victory over Preston North End and it was his most impressive yet – no Lilywhite player decided to stop him and he unleashed a thunderbolt from 25 yards which was rifled into the top corner.

Following his impressive performances, is a permanent move for Malone likely this summer?

Well the 30-year-old is out of contract at the Rams, and considering he fell out of favour it doesn’t look like he will be offered a new one, so the ball is very much in Millwall’s court at the end of the season.

Rowett revealed following his strike against Preston that when the time is right, all parties will sit down to discuss a permanent for Malone, whilst saying there had already been little discussions over his future.

The signs are promising though and you’d think that Millwall would be the first offer Malone listens to considering they’ve provided him with regular minutes.

Millwall fans will be hopeful, Rowett will be hopeful and Malone will probably be hopeful that an offer comes his way as it looks like a permanent switch to South Bermondsey is best for all parties.