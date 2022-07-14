Scott Loach shares message with Derby County supporters after completing switch

Scott Loach has taken to Instagram to share a message with Derby County’s supporters after sealing a move to the League One outfit from Chesterfield.

As confirmed by the club’s official website yesterday, Loach has signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

Loach has been drafted in to provide competition for Joe Wildsmith who joined the club earlier this month.

An ever-present in Chesterfield’s starting eleven last season, the 34-year-old made 48 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The Spireites reached the National League play-offs in this particular campaign where they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Solihull Moors in the semi-finals of this competition.

Having previously represented Yeovil Town and Peterborough United in League One, Loach will be hoping to feature regularly at this level for Derby in the new term.

With the Rams set to face Oxford United on July 30th, the keeper will need to impress in pre-season in order to boost his chances of making his competitive debut in this fixture.

After the club announced his arrival, Loach admitted on Instagram that he is absolutely delighted to join Derby.

Quiz: Did Derby County win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games last season?

1 of 25 Did Derby win, lose or draw in their clash with Huddersfield Town in August? Win Lose Draw

The keeper posted: “Absolutely delighted to have signed for @dcfcofficial.

“Really looking forward to getting started and being part of hopefully a successful and exciting year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Loach Goalkeeping (@scottloachgk)

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a clever bit of business by Derby as Loach possesses a wealth of experience at senior level.

During his career to date, the shot-stopper has made 236 appearances in the Football League for various sides and thus will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods for the Rams.

Having managed to convince the likes of David McGoldrick, James Collins, James Chester and Conor Hourihane to make the move to Pride Park, there is no reason why Derby cannot go on to achieve a great deal of success in League One later this year.

After suffering relegation from the Championship last season, the Rams will be determined to give their supporters something to shout about in the coming months.