Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is delighted with the bond he has with the fans, as he revealed he felt the Swindon Town fans didn’t take to him.

Lindsey has had a rollercoaster year

The 50-year-old, who had been assistant manager at the Robins, landed the top job at the club following Ben Garner’s departure. And, he enjoyed a positive start to life at the County Ground, but he decided to depart for Crawley, even though they were fighting at the other end of the table.

Since his arrival, it’s been about staying in League Two, and the Reds managed to secure their safety with a draw against Walsall last time out.

As you’d expect, fans are pleased with how Lindsey has done with the team, particularly given the ups and downs that had prior to his arrival.

And, speaking to Sussex World, Lindsey explained his delight at the connection he has with the support, and he opened up on why that was something he didn’t have with Swindon.

“I was the assistant manager the year before, and I probably wasn’t the name they wanted. They probably wanted Alex Ferguson or someone like that, which I am not, and they found me a boring appointment.

“What I will say is I had the best start after 15 games than any other manager had had in 16 seasons. I was in the playoffs all season, I had a young squad, nothing like the squad the season before, and we played some decent football but for whatever reason, they just didn’t see me as an attractive appointment I suppose.”

Lindsey’s Crawley side end the campaign this weekend against Swindon away from home.

Lindsey makes his thoughts clear

This is something that Lindsey clearly wanted to get off his chest, and it was obvious when he left that he had departed with some ill-feeling. These comments should also ensure that he gets a bit of stick on his return to the club this weekend.

Of course, you imagine Swindon fans will disagree with his assessment here, and, in fairness, you can see why some were underwhelmed when the assistant was handed the job in the summer.

Ultimately, it’s been a disappointing season for the Robins as they’ve gradually dropped down the table, and Lindsey will be focused on his work with Crawley to make sure they’re not in the same situation in 12 months time.