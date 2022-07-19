Scott Lindsey reacts as Swindon Town seal transfer agreement for 29-year-old

After Football League World’s exclusive sources revealed that Swindon were closing in on a deal for Angus MacDonald, the side have now officially completed a deal for the defender.

The 29-year-old played only seven times for the Millers in League One last term and only three of those games came as starts too.

That’s despite MacDonald managing 39 games and one goal the season previously in the Championship. Despite performing in the second tier then, he was more of a squad player in the third tier and has now been allowed to leave Rotherham on a free transfer.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Swindon Town players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Wes Foderingham? AFC Bournemouth Fulham Sheffield United West Brom

Now, he will head to Swindon, who are looking to try and get a promotion out of League Two again. They came pretty close last time out, with the side finishing in sixth and bagging themselves a play-off spot.

However, they couldn’t quite get the job done and are now resigned to spending at least one more season in the fourth tier. That means they will need to freshen the side up and try and go again when the new campaign starts at the end of July.

The latest name they have brought in is MacDonald, who should certainly help shore up their defence and Scott Lindsey is delighted to have got a deal done for the 29-year-old. The new coach will be desperate to hit the ground running in League Two when the new campaign starts and the signing of the defender could seriously help him out.

He certainly seems pleased with the addition of the free agent, as he told the club’s official website that he was ‘a fantastic addition’ to the team – and he will likely be slotted straight into the team.

Speaking about the signing, he said: “We’re delighted to have got a deal for Angus over the line.

“A lot of work has gone into making this move happen and he’s a fantastic addition to the squad. Angus is an experienced centre-half and has a lot of games under his belt playing in the Championship and League One.

“He’s a real leader who is very accomplished on the ball and I can’t wait to work with him moving forward.”

The Verdict

Angus MacDonald is really not a bad signing for Swindon when you weigh up his experience and the cost of a deal.

Having played in hundreds of EFL games, he knows exactly what it takes to cut it in the Football League. It was only two seasons ago that he was a mainstay in the Championship and despite a slow season in League One last time out, a drop down to League Two should bring him back to his best.

On a free transfer as well, it is a deal that really can’t be sniffed at. He’s a player that would likely have cost a fee otherwise, so to snap him up for nothing is a real bargain from Swindon. He should easily fit into their backline and if he can get onto the field regularly, he could become an important player.

He’s right at the peak of his career too – and that means the deal, overall, is a very good one for Swindon.