Scott Lindsey outlines Swindon Town’s attitude to FA Cup this weekend

Swindon Town head coach Scott Lindsey says his side will be taking the FA Cup incredibly seriously this season.

The Robins face Stockport County at Edgeley Park in the first round of the competition on Saturday afternoon and head into the game off the back of some excellent league form. Lindsey’s side currently sit fourth in the League Two table after three wins from their last four games, including Saturday’s outstanding 5-2 win against fellow promotion contenders Mansfield Town at the One Call Stadium.

They have only lost three of their 17 league games this season, highlighting what an excellent job Lindsey has done at the County Ground since replacing Ben Garner in the summer following his move to Charlton.

While the 50-year-old is keen to beat Dave Challinor’s side for footballing reasons and to continue their good form, he also recognises the financial incentive to progress through the competition.

Swindon still have £1 million of debt to pay, reduced significantly by £6 million from the desperate situation Clem Morfuni inherited when he took over last summer, reinforcing how even a short FA Cup run would benefit the club. The FA have also increased the prize money available at each round this season and every little will help as Morfuni continues to move the club to a more stable financial footing.

“One thing I haven’t mentioned before is how important these games are to the football club’s finances,” Lindsey told the Swindon Advertiser.

“It helps chip away at a little bit of debt maybe by moving through the rounds. It makes a massive impact for a club like us, getting to the third round. Even £10,000 does – it’s massive.

“Football clubs at this level need that support. We get good crowds, good sponsors, we’ve got a good chairman.

“But in order for us to keep moving forward quicker, it’s nice for us to get these extra little bonuses whenever they come. It all helps go in the pot.”

While Swindon’s league record has been excellent this season, their cup record has been less impressive. The Robins have lost all four games they have played in the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy, but Lindsey says those games were mainly used for rotation and to give other players a chance and he will put out a strong side on Saturday.

“From within myself, these games bring a bit of extra pressure because I want to win. But I don’t feel pressure from above – I never have,” Lindsey said.

“It would just be nice for us to go through so that the club is rewarded with a few quid.

“And it’s important to me that we continue through the rounds because it adds a bit of excitement for the fans in terms of who we’re going to get in the next round – is it home or away? Then if we progress through that round, all of a sudden, the big boys come in.

“What you don’t want to do is go out with a whimper, you want to go there and put a performance in which helps you get through the tie. That’s what we plan to do.”

The verdict

There is no doubt that Lindsey is doing an excellent job so far at the club.

Questions were asked when the club opted to promote from within following Garner’s move to The Valley in the summer, with many wondering whether the club had gone for the cheap option. However, Lindsey has proven to be more than capable as the number one and has arguably improved results from last season, putting them on course to at the very least match last season’s play-off finish and perhaps even compete for automatic promotion.

It is interesting to hear Lindsey talk about off the field issues here and emphasise the importance of the FA Cup to the club’s finances. The FA Cup is a competition which has been taken less seriously by many teams in recent seasons, with managers fielding weakened teams and instead prioritising the league, perhaps as they feel there is little realistic chance of winning it so it is unnecessary to risk injury to key first team players.

But with prize money increased for progression through the rounds this season, it may provide more teams with an incentive to go with stronger line ups and at least try to reach the third round. While Swindon are no doubt in safer hands and in a stronger financial position with Morfuni as owner, the scale of the debt he inherited is clear and the FA Cup could be incredibly useful as they continue to move to a more sustainable future.

It is clear that in Lindsey, the club have a head coach who not only has a strong desire to be successful on the pitch, but who evidently cares about ensuring the club are healthy off the pitch too.