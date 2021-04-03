Scott Hogan sends light-hearted social media message after huge Birmingham City win

Birmingham City’s Scott Hogan gave a light-hearted assessment of his performance in the win over Swansea City last night, as he revealed he voted for himself to be named man of the match.

Lee Bowyer’s side picked up a massive three points thanks to the striker, as he converted a last minute penalty to see off the Swans, after Lukas Jutkiewicz had earlier missed from the spot.

The win saw Blues move up to 20th, but they importantly hold a six-point cushion over Rotherham in the battle to stay in the Championship.

Taking to Twitter, the media team asked the fans to vote for their man of the match from the win, with four choices available, including Hogan.

That prompted a response from the Ireland international, who explained where his vote went.

“I’ve voted for myself. 10 mins 3 lost possession. 1 goal. Deserved.”

The victory was the second in three for the new boss, and it was Hogan’s first strike for Bowyer after he started on the bench.

The 28-year-old will hope that his contribution last night will see him start against former club Brentford on Tuesday.

The verdict

This was a funny message from Hogan, and it’s good for the fans to see the players personality on Twitter, particularly after what had been a very tough season so far.

Hogan deserves huge credit for the way he took responsibility to take the penalty, and it was a huge win for the team.

Now, it’s about building on that, with Hogan hoping for another goal, win and man of the match performance against the Bees in the week.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.