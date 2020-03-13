Scott Hogan reveals Pep Clotet advice that sparked fine Birmingham City form

Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan has revealed what manager Pep Clotet said to him when he first joined the club in January.

Hogan joined on loan from fierce rivals Aston Villa and has hit the ground running having scored seven goals in his first eight games.

It’s been a fantastic start for the forward, and there’s no reason why the striker can’t kick on and continue being a key member for the Blues with still nine games of the season left to play.

Clotet brought him in on a loan deal until the end of the campaign, and the Ireland international has revealed what the manager said to him when he joined the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hogan said: “When I first came in he [Clotet] said to me, ‘I want the Brentford Scott Hogan.’ He gives me free rein to do what I think is right and he assured me that I’d play every game.

“Craig Gardner is at the football club as well and he’s shepherded me around, looked after me and tells me what I’m doing right.”

The verdict

Hogan has been excellent since joining Birmingham and he’s been prolific in front of goal which is exactly what the Championship side has needed this season.

Clotet’s side have lost just once in their last 11 games and Hogan has been a key reason behind their fabulous league form.

His Brentford days were also prolific and at one point it seemed as though he’d become one of the best strikers in the Championship.

He’s getting back to that stage now, and Clotet will hope that his side can try and complete a permanent move for him over the summer.