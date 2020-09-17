Scott Hogan reacts as Birmingham City return confirmed

Birmingham City recruit Scott Hogan has stated that he’s delighted to be back at St Andrew’s as he embarks on a permanent spell as a Blues player.

Hogan was unveiled as a permanent Birmingham player last night, signing a four-year deal with the club after they struck an agreement with arch-rivals Aston Villa for his service.

On the back of a successful loan deal with the Blues, Hogan took to Twitter to express his delight at returning to the club.

He wrote: “Delighted to be back, can’t wait to get started again.”

Delighted to be back , can’t wait to get started again ⚽️🔵 @BCFC pic.twitter.com/S78QiuxrjZ — Scott Hogan (@ScottHogan_9) September 16, 2020

The 28-year-old striker had struggled to have an impact with Villa since arriving at the club in 2017, but he rediscovered something like his best across Birmingham last season.

Hogan struck seven goals and registered one assist in 17 appearances for Birmingham during the second-half of the 2019/20 campaign.

He returns to Birmingham under a different regime, with Aitor Karanka replacing fellow Spaniard, Pep Clotet, as the club’s manager.

Karanka started the Championship season with a 1-0 victory over Brentford last weekend.

The Verdict

It’s great news for Birmingham that Hogan has returned to the club.

He was impressive on loan last season and his signing will have been a priority heading into this campaign.

Karanka needed to add more goals at the top of the field for Blues and will feel he’s done that with this signing.

A permanent contract is an added bonus, with the player now embarking on a proper fresh start after his Villa nightmare.

Thoughts? Let us know!