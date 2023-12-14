Scott Hogan could be on the move away from Birmingham City in the coming weeks as he struggled for goals at St. Andrew's - and it could be a good time to depart the club if he is to break his scoring duck.

Hogan, 31, is a real Championship stalwart. Beginning his career in the lower leagues, he finally got his big move in 2014, aged 22 - and he’s played nothing but Championship football since. 68 league goals in nine years, with some of those seasons being in a rotational role, means that he’s a solid part of the fixture in the second-tier hall of fame, but that could be threatened in the coming weeks.

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with his services as a result of just nine starts all season in the Championship - and that could be of benefit to Birmingham, who could well be looking to get him off the wage bill. Football League World takes a look at how much Hogan is earning per week.

Scott Hogan's wage at Birmingham

According to Capology, who have estimated weekly wages, Hogan is by no means the best paid attacker at the club, especially with Birmingham having not tasted Premier League revenue for almost 13 years as things stand.

That falls with Oliver Burke, who is said to be earning around £18,000 per week at St. Andrew’s despite his slow start to life on loan at the Blues. Elsewhere, amongst the attacking ranks come Siriki Dembele and Lukas Jutkiewicz, who are said to be earning around £15,000 per week in the West Midlands - before Hogan comes in at £11,500 per week.

It has been this way since the start of the 2020-21 season, though whilst on loan from bitter rivals Aston Villa in 2019-20, Hogan was earning more than double his wage on a reported £28,000 per week - which would be enough to comfortably rank the striker above and beyond current highest-earner Krystian Bilk, who is said to be taking home £20,000 per week.

Scott Hogan's Birmingham career so far

Despite somewhat of a barren run this year under John Eustace and Wayne Rooney, Hogan was previously a dependable player who twice notched double figures for the Blues in the two seasons prior to the current campaign.

Seven goals in just 18 games upon joining on loan from Villa showed that he still has credentials as a top Championship striker, and whilst his permanent move in the following summer didn't quite go as well as planned, Hogan continued to score goals in the years after. 36 goals in 146 games in all competitions means that Hogan is classed as a one-in-four striker, and with the two top scorers Dembele and Fulham loanee, Jay Stansfield, there is evidence that Hogan still has a part to play for the club he's been at for almost four calendar years.

Scott Hogan record at Birmingham City - as of 14/12/23 Season Games Goals 2019-20 (loan) 18 7 2020-21 34 7 2021-22 37 10 2022-23 40 10 2023-24 17 2

Sheffield Wednesday making potential Hogan move

According to reports, Hogan has piqued the interest of Sheffield Wednesday, who are looking for a reliable striker to fire them out of the relegation zone. The Owls are currently firmly in the relegation spots, and that has been threatened further with QPR going on a solid run after sacking Gareth Ainsworth.

Wednesday still boast the worst attack in the division with 14 goals to their name in 21 matches at time of writing, and there is a clear lack of goals at Hillsborough which is keeping Wednesday down there. Danny Rohl will aim to secure a great escape considering they failed to win in their first 14 games, and that starts with improving the attacking ranks with genuine, experienced Championship quality.