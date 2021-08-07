Scott High reveals Lewis O’Brien influence on his Huddersfield Town breakthrough

Huddersfield Town rising star Scott High is looking for a regular starting berth in Carlos Corberan’s side this season, insisting that Lewis O’Brien remains the example for him to follow at the John Smith’s Stadium.

High has been a regular feature for Huddersfield over the course of pre-season on the back of agreeing a new contract with the club that ties him down until the summer of 2025. The midfielder also got big minutes in last weekend’s League Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday, which kickstarted Town’s campaign perfectly.

Now, High has eyes on following in O’Brien’s footsteps by cementing his place in the Huddersfield first-team at the tender age of just 20.

“I can always look up to Lewis,” High said, when quizzed on whether emulating O’Brien was his aim.

“I played with him in the U23s and he’s really kicked on after his Bradford loan. He’s come back to Huddersfield and really kicked on. He’s a player I can look up to and try and take bits off him.”

O’Brien’s loan with Bradford City in 2018/19 was the making of him. He’s returned to Huddersfield and established himself under two regimes, with Corberan’s style suiting him perfectly.

High’s career has taken a similar path with a loan at Shrewsbury Town for a part of last season, before he returned to West Yorkshire to pad out an injury-hit squad at Huddersfield.

He’s not just making up numbers heading into the 2021/22 Championship campaign, which begins for Huddersfield at Derby County this afternoon.

Both he and O’Brien featured in Corberan’s midfield three at Hillsborough last weekend, providing a bundle of energy ahead of captain, Jonathan Hogg.

The 20-year-old continued: “I feel like we’ve got a lot of legs and a lot of lungs in there, we can get around the pitch a lot between me and Lewis. That will only bode well for us.

“He’s been helping a lot. I’ve been close with Lewis for ages, progressing through the 23s and into the first-team, I think it’s great. He talks to me a lot, sharing experiences of how he was out on loan and then in the Championship playing week in, week out.

“It’s been really good for me.”

