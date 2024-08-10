Highlights Key focus for Huddersfield is trimming the fringe players to give them game time elsewhere for development.

Scott High likely to leave permanently, needs game time away from Terriers. Sixth loan could be on cards.

Austerfield, Jones need loan moves to impress and secure future at Huddersfield, gain valuable experience.

Huddersfield Town have been particularly busy already as they prepare for their upcoming campaign, with Michael Duff readying them for a return to League One, but there are a handful of fringe players who are unlikely to be a big part of his plans.

The Terriers are hoping to bounce back up to the second tier at the first time of asking, having flirted with relegation the season before last but ultimately coming up short under André Breitenreiter, despite the German taking charge with the club sitting 20th and outside the relegation places back in February.

Given Huddersfield are heading for their first season in the third tier since 2012, there are bound to be plenty of changes at the club, with key players likely to be sold and several players also out of contract, whilst they have a bloated squad in some areas.

Trimming the fringe players out to give them game time and crucial regular football for their development elsewhere is paramount. However, there is plenty of optimism currently in the fanbase when looking at the squad and after installing Duff as boss earlier in the summer.

The West Yorkshire outfit have started the window off well after bringing in plenty of EFL experience to help their promotion efforts. Mickel Miller, Lasse Sorenson, and Herbie Kane have added some further experience and quality, while Antony Evans adds real League One pedigree after joining from Bristol Rovers.

More is likely to come, but in the meantime, we focus on some possible outgoings in the form of potential loan exits in the coming weeks.

Scott High

Having had five stints on loan from Huddersfield, Scott High either needs to break into the first-team or to find another home elsewhere, and the latter is likely to be the reality this summer.

Scott High's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Huddersfield Town 50 0 1 Concord Rangers 4 0 0 Shrewsbury Town 17 2 0 Rotherham United 15 0 0 Ross County 2 0 0 Dundalk 14 1 0

Jonathan Hogg, Ben Wiles, David Kasumu, and Herbie Kane are all well above him in the pecking order, and so it is unlikely that the 23-year-old breaks into Duff's plans, meaning an exit is needed for his development at a crucial age.

High could even depart permanently, but his future lies away from the Terriers beyond the end of August, and a sixth loan could be on the cards after returning from Irish side Dundalk.

Related Huddersfield Town issue may make Premier League striker loan tough: View The Terriers are in for Southampton's Dom Ballard, but must clear out their squad first

Josh Austerfield

Another player that has had five separate stints away from the club, and another of their midfielders, is young Josh Austerfield.

A loan move could be the making of Austerfield, having shown glimpses for the likes of Harrogate Town and Crewe Alexandra in the past.

The 22-year-old is running out of time to impress, but it is important that he shows his parent club what he can do in order to nail down a new contract at the John Smith's Stadium long-term, or to break into the first-team.

Patrick Jones

Kian Harratt and Patrick Jones are behind the likes of Rhys Healey, Bojan Radulovic, and Danny Ward in the forward line pecking order, so at least one of the pair should head out on loan.

Jones can operate as a winger or striker, whilst Harratt is arguably more well-suited to Duff's style of play, meaning Jones could be set for a loan, having seen cameo appearances from the bench in the last few seasons.

A full season of first-team football is needed for the 21-year-old if he is ever to seriously challenge the Huddersfield senior team in a meaningful way. Injuries haven't helped him in his career so far and maybe building up fitness elsewhere in 2024/25 is necessary.