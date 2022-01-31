Scott Fraser’s first words as a Charlton Athletic player after he seals switch from Ipswich Town

Charlton Athletic have signed Scott Fraser from Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee, as announced by the club this afternoon.

The 26-year-old has committed his future to the Addicks until the summer of 2025 and will be hoping to make up for lost time in the coming months.

The Scotsman enjoyed very impressive spells with Burton Albion and Milton Keynes Dons in League One before becoming one of 19 new signings at Ipswich this summer.

Among others, Fraser was not able to perform as consistently as he had done in previous seasons in Suffolk and therefore the move appears to be best for both parties.

The 26-year-old was grateful for the fresh platform Charlton have provided when he spoke to the club’s website.

Fraser said: “I’m looking forward to playing for Charlton.

“It’s a big club, an ambitious club and I’m happy to be part of it.

“I’ve spoken to the Manager and to (Director of Recruiting) Steve Gallen – it is a club that has got the ambition to go and do well and that matches mine.”

Fraser will have the chance to watch how his new team-mates perform in Charlton’s trip to Portsmouth this evening, with the Scotsman set to be the final incoming transfer of the month at the club.

The Verdict

This is an excellent piece of business for the Addicks.

Adding to the signings of Chuks Aneke, Juan Castillo and Nile John, the latter two on loan, this month represents a successful window considering how difficult it can be to operate in January.

The three and a half year contract demonstrates ambition from Thomas Sandgaard, gone are the days when the Addicks would rely on one year deals and constant rebuilds every summer.

If Johnnie Jackson can play to Fraser’s strengths and allow him to operate with freedom in a number ten role, then the Addicks have a hugely capable player on their hands who will be expected to fire them up the table.