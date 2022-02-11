Scott Fraser starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to play Wigan Athletic

Charlton Athletic only had themselves to blame after their 2-1 defeat at Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday evening.

In a game of very few chances, the Addicks gifted Bolton Wanderers the opener with Dion Charles latching onto Akin Famewo’s weak headed backpass and gave away a clumsy free kick late on for Will Aimson to head home the winner.

Ryan Inniss was left out of the trip to The UniBol but mainly due to Johnnie Jackson managing the minutes that he receives after such an injury stricken spell with the club.

Mason Burstow was very ineffective for the Addicks at Bolton and therefore seems unlikely to keep his place to face Wigan Athletic, while the return of Sam Lavelle in midweek puts a lot of pressure on the current first choice backline.

Here, we are predicting three changes from the side defeated at Bolton to line-up at the DW Stadium…

Inniss replaces Jason Pearce at the heart of defence, Chuks Aneke, who powered home an excellent header to equalise in midweek, comes back in for Burstow and Scott Fraser may earn his first start for the club to replace Alex Gilbey.

Gilbey would be unfortunate to lose his place, with Albie Morgan also possibly making way for Fraser, but the Scotsman’s impact was very impressive against the Trotters.

Jackson successfully switched to a 4-3-3 formation in the second period with Fraser coming on tasked with getting the Addicks back in the game, he did exactly that with a precise left footed cross onto the head of Aneke to level proceedings on 76 minutes.

Aneke will have good memories of scoring the only goal of the game in this fixture last season, as the Addicks look forward to testing themselves against one of the league’s best teams.