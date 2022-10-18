Scott Fraser sends message to Charlton Athletic supporters after club’s win over Portsmouth

Scott Fraser has thanked Charlton Athletic’s fans for the support that they illustrated during last night’s clash with Portsmouth.

The attacking midfielder played a key role for the Addicks in this fixture as they claimed all three points at The Valley.

Charlton opened the scoring in the 17th minute as Ryan Inniss headed home from Fraser’s cross.

The Addicks then doubled their advantage as Corey Blackett-Taylor fired an effort past Pompey goalkeeper Josh Griffiths.

Following the break, Portsmouth were reduced to ten men as Marlon Pack was shown a second yellow card.

Charlton netted their third goal of the evening immediately after Pack’s dismissal as Fraser provided a superb delivery which was converted by Eoghan O’Connell.

As a result of their 3-0 victory over Portsmouth, the Addicks moved up to 10th in the League One standings and are now just two points adrift of the play-off places.

Ben Garner’s side will be looking to back up this display by securing a positive result in their meeting with Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Following yesterday’s win, Fraser shared a message with the club’s supporters.

In a video posted by Charlton’s official Twitter account, the 27-year-old said: “Scott Fraser here, thanks to all the Addicks for the support tonight, we look forward to seeing you again at Shrewsbury on Saturday.”

🤳 A message from Scotty Fraser… 🪄 How good was this man tonight? 🔴⚪ #cafc pic.twitter.com/ALJsuWPRpz — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) October 17, 2022

The Verdict

Charlton will be hoping that this eye-catching display will provide them with the confidence to push on in League One in the coming months.

A stand-out performer for the Addicks last night, Fraser once again illustrated that he is capable of making a difference in an attacking sense at this level.

As well as providing two assists for his team-mates, Fraser also completed 89.7% of his passes as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 8.90.

Having been directly involved in five league goals this season, the former Ipswich Town man will unquestionably fancy his chances of adding to this tally in Charlton’s upcoming league fixtures.

