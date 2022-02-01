Scott Fraser from Ipswich to Charlton Athletic: Is it a good move? Will he start? What does he offer?

Charlton Athletic completed the Deadline Day signing of Scott Fraser from Ipswich Town on a three and a half year deal.

The 26-year-old joins the Addicks after a difficult first half of the season with the Tractor Boys, as has been the case with a number of the club’s 19 summer signings.

The Scotsman built a large reputation as one of the better attacking midfielders in League One after enjoying impressive seasons with Burton Albion and Milton Keynes Dons, after leaving his boyhood club Dundee United in the summer of 2018.

Is it a good move?

Fraser did not appear to be in Kieran McKenna’s plans at Portman Road and actually featured far more regularly under Paul Cook.

The Scotsman adds to a competitive central midfield contingent of George Dobson, Alex Gilbey, Albie Morgan and Elliot Lee, but will back his own ability in cementing a starting berth under former goalscoring midfielder Johnnie Jackson.

Whether he will fit into Jackson’s direct style of play certainly remains up for debate, but his first team chances seem more likely than in Suffolk, and at 26 a three and a half year must be tough to turn down.

Will he start?

Initially, probably not.

Charlton have won their last two on the bounce, with academy graduate Albie Morgan breaking back into the starting XI and not giving Jackson any reason to drop him.

Ever since Jackson took the reins in late October, the Addicks have deployed a midfield trio with Dobson sitting in front of the back four with two box-to-box number eights either side of him, typically Alex Gilbey and one of Lee or Morgan.

Fraser, as a specialist number ten, does not suit any of those roles and therefore Jackson may have to deploy a double pivot to get the best out of him, changing from a 3-1-4-2 to a 3-4-1-2 formation.

What does he offer?

For a midfielder, Fraser has been prolific in terms of goals and assists in recent seasons, taking penalties has helped inflate those numbers, but that appears to be the reason why Jackson has brought him in.

Fraser is cultured in possession, makes very intelligent runs and is dangerous receiving possession in the half spaces.

There are similarities between his and Gilbey’s game, although the latter usually takes up these positions to add an element of surprise rather than within his own tactical role.

Fraser adds a point of difference to the squad and one that supporters should be excited to observe in the coming months.