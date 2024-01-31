Highlights Charlton Athletic is currently facing challenges, including a relegation battle, managerial uncertainty, and the approaching transfer deadline.

Midfielder Scott Fraser is expected to complete a loan move to Heart of Midlothian, which has been delayed by the club's managerial situation.

The team may need to rely on other players from the squad to step up in Fraser's absence, as they may not bring in a replacement due to the lack of a manager.

It's a strange time to be a Charlton Athletic fan at present.

With the club in a League One relegation battle, currently without a manager after the sacking of Michael Appleton and to top it all off, a transfer deadline fast approaching, frantic goings on in south east London don't spell good news for Addicks fans.

Only four points ahead of financially-stricken Reading, who occupy the final relegation spot, this season had expected to be a lot better for the side from The Valley, but it's not quite happened for them in recent times and now they need proactive measures just to stay in the division.

Their task is already tough and despite January incomings, they aren't proven to work - and fans are fearing the worst with an update on Scott Fraser's future that is likely to see him leave the club.

Scott Fraser transfer latest

The report from the Daily Record (January 31, 10:17am) states that Fraser is finally expected to complete his loan move from the English capital to the Scottish capital by the end of play on Wednesday.

The midfielder’s original links to Tynecastle began midway through January, and despite the deal only being a temporary switch, the sacking of Michael Appleton has held up the move for quite some time with more pressing matters evidently on the minds of the Addicks’ chiefs.

Fraser has even travelled to his native Scotland with a move becoming increasingly close, though he’s been stuck as a result - and only now has he been given the green light to complete a move.

The Daily Record further states that Fraser attended Hearts’ 3-2 win over Dundee last week, seeing his soon-to-be new club come from 2-0 down including a missing penalty to turn the game on its head and strengthen their push for third place.

Fraser could well be hoping that he impresses massively in Gorgie if he’s to secure a permanent move back to Scotland. Third place in the Scottish Premiership allows teams to qualify for the Europa Conference League at the very minimum, and thus he could well be playing on the continent next season should he impress Steven Naismith enough to warrant a permanent deal in the summer.

Likely replacements for Scott Fraser at Charlton Athletic

George Dobson, Louie Watson and Chem Campbell have all featured for Charlton at a similar rate as Fraser has this season, though with Fraser leaving close to the deadline, it’s yet to be seen if the Addicks will bring a replacement in - especially with a manager being away from the helm at present.

Forward planning tends to go out of the window when there is nobody in the dugout, and for Charlton that would likely mean that someone else from the squad will have to step up to the plate.

Charlton Athletic midfield stats, 23/24 Games played Goals/Assists Scott Fraser 22 6 George Dobson 34 3 Louie Watson 25 5 Chem Campbell 16 4

The likes of Lewis Fiorini, Conor Coventry and Tyreeq Bakinson have all come in in January’s window, and of those players, you’d imagine Fiorini to be the one closest to the skillset that Fraser possesses.

Charlton are only four points above the drop, and fans will be wary of a potential relegation to League Two, which would be an extremely tough pill to swallow given the quality in their squad.