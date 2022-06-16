Scott Duxbury lays out Watford’s transfer approach as Rob Edwards gears up for summer window

Watford have had a turbulent time of late with many managerial changes and then suffering relegation to the Championship after failing to survive in the top flight.

Despite having some good players, the Hornets weren’t able to save themselves last season although with the change of managers, that can’t have helped either.

However, the club have now appointed up and coming manager Rob Edwards from Forest Green Rovers who will be looking ahead to next season with the aim of promotion back to the Premier League.

Watford chairman Scott Duxbury feels as though there was a past belief that managers at the club didn’t get much say in transfers but has assured fans of the approach going into the summer transfer window ,with Edwards having even more power than his predecessors as he told the Watford Observer: “I understand there has been a belief that previous coaches have not been involved in the recruitment of players, and I can only say that is a misconception because they have.

“The formation we play next season will be the formation that Rob wants. Then when Rob tells us he thinks we need a player within an area, we will identify players that fit what he wants and discuss them with him.

“What we are doing isn’t unique. I think most football clubs operate this way now.

“Rob will say I need a player in this position with these characteristics – he doesn’t want or have the time to go trawling the world to find that player. He makes the request, and then it’s our job to go and fin players and present Rob with a list. He comes back and says that’s the one I want and then we go off and attempt to make that signing. I have to say it has been that way with every coach.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Watford signed these 20 players from when they were in the Football League?

1 of 20 Sebastien Bassong Norwich Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United FC Metz

Although, Duxbury did explain that there are slight exceptions to this rule when certain players are found as he said: “When we find what we feel is a true talent that the scouting networks has unearthed we do bring them in. The best example has been Joao Pedro. The next one we hope will be Yaser Asprilla. Rob had never heard of him, but he’s seen him play, he understands what he does and what he offers. It’ll be his choice if he uses him though.

“Rob will have even more of a say because he wants to play with younger players with real athleticism. So when it comes to the profile of players he wants to bring in, he will have a stronger view as to what he wants on the list, and then he will decide which players on that list we pursue.”

The Verdict:

Duxbury seems largely committed to letting Edwards have his say on the transfers this summer and going forward which will be good news to the fans.

However, it also sounds as though it’s a team process at the club meaning the chairman and the other staff also have a role in the recruitment of players but ultimately it is the head coach who has the final say.

This is the way you want it going into the club and it sure be able to secure some stability at the club going forward. However, that will only be achieved if it is reflected in the stability with the manager too.