Scott Brown keen on reunion with Celtic figure at Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town manager Scott Brown is keen to bring Celtic midfielder Luca Connell to the League One club, jorunalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Connell joined Celtic from Bolton back in the summer of 2019, two years before Brown ended his long association with the club.

Following that move north of the border, Connell has yet to make a single senior appearance for the club, instead spending much of the last season-and-a-half on loan at Queen’s Park.

During that time Connell has helped the club win back to back promotions from Scottish League Two to the Scottish Championship.

Now however, it seems that the midfielder could be in line for a move south of the border this summer.

According to this latest update, Brown is keen to bring Connell to Fleetwood, with the midfielder apparently keen on a move back to England.

With a year remaining on his Celtic contract, it is thought that the 21-year-old could either leave on loan, or for a small fee.

Queen’s Park are also said to be keen on a fresh deal for Connell, although Fleetwood are said to be in pole position for his signature.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather useful signing for Fleetwood.

Admittedly, things have not really worked out for Connell at Celtic, something that could work out for Brown in his attempts to sign the midfielder.

However, Connell has impressed in his efforts for Queen’s Park, while he also showed a great deal of promise during the early stages of his career at Bolton, so he could flourish with a return to England with Fleetwood.

Indeed, playing under someone he knows, and who has that connection with Celtic, in Brown, could also help to bring the best out of Connell, meaning this could be well worth pursuing for the Cod Army.