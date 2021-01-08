‘Scott Brown isn’t getting any younger’ – Celtic in transfer chase to sign 26-year-old EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Celtic are among a cluster of clubs weighing up a move for Preston North End central midfielder Ben Pearson, as per the Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old’s contract expires at Deepdale in the summer and Neil Lennon’s side join West Brom and Brentford in the chase to sign the tenacious midfielder for a potentially cut-price deal.

So, what do you make of this news from a Celtic perspective? Would he be a good signing for the Bhoys? Is he good enough for Celtic?

The team here at FLW take a look….

George Harbey

I can see the logic behind this.

Scott Brown isn’t getting any younger, and I see a lot of him in Ben Pearson.

Pearson is obviously known for being quite a fiery character on the pitch, and in the past, his lack of discipline has given him a bad reputation.

But that shouldn’t overweigh how much of a good player he is. He’s very good on the ball, he keeps things ticking in midfield, and he came through the ranks at Man United, so he is clearly a talent.

It’s a real dilemma for Preston, as he is one of their best players, but they surely won’t want to lose him for nothing at the end of the season?

Phil Spencer

This would be a fantastic move for Celtic.

Neil Lennon’s side have endured a poor season by their standards so far this term and it seems like they’re preparing for a big rebuild.

If they’re to do that then they’ll need proven leaders who can challenge Rangers for the title – something that I think Ben Pearson could certainly do.

The 26-year-old has been a vital part of Preston’s side in recent seasons but with his contract due to expire at the end of the season it seems that his days at Deepdale are numbered.

He would certainly be seen as a long-term successor to Scott Brown and would be a first team regular for the Bhoys, in my opinion.

Preston may not want to lose him but given the circumstances they may have little choice but to cash in this month, meaning that an exit could be on the cards.

Jacob Potter

He could be a solid signing for Celtic.

I think the Bhoys need a long-term replacement for Scott Brown, and Pearson could be exactly that if he was to sign for Neil Lennon’s side.

The midfielder has really impressed me whilst with Preston North End, and I think he’d be more than capable of playing to the required standard to succeed with Celtic.

He ticks all the right boxes for me, and I’m not surprised to see Celtic focusing on getting an agreement in place with Pearson over Davies at first.