Scotland international makes transfer decision amid Sheffield United, Rangers and Blackburn Rovers interest

In-demand Scotland international John Souttar has decided against a move to the EFL despite heavy interest in his signature, according to Sky Sports.

That is because the 25-year-old is set to sign a pre-contract agreement with Scottish Premiership champions Rangers, who want to also bring him in from their league rivals Hearts this month for a transfer fee.

Souttar’s future has been much discussed in the past few months after a fantastic start to the season north of the border, with his performances earning him a call-up to the Scotland squad.

He scored in a World Cup qualifying match against Denmark in November and soon after he was linked with a plethora of English clubs, including Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Stoke City – where his younger brother Harry plies his trade.

As recently as last week it appeared that the Blades were in pole position for his signature, with local reports suggesting he preferred to test himself in England at this stage of his career.

Rangers however have swooped for his signature and appear to have won the battle, fending off multiple Championship clubs in the process.

The Verdict

Souttar would have been a big signing for any Championship club due to his form this season, but he’s now set to stay in his home nation.

You can understand why he’s made that decision though with the draw of big crowds and European football a real selling point to join Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

He would have been a good fit for several EFL sides but they all appear to have lost out in the race and unless another twist emerges then he will be wearing the colour blue for the 2022-23 season and beyond.