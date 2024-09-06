Middlesbrough had a busy end to the transfer window, with Michael Carrick securing some late deals to improve his squad ahead of what he hopes will be a promotion push this season

Arguably the most eye-catching move saw Ben Doak arrive on loan from Liverpool, with Boro seeing off competition from Championship rivals to land the 18-year-old.

Middlesbrough Summer Signings (Source: Transfermarkt) Player Joined From Tommy Conway Bristol City Micah Hamilton Man City Aidan Morris Columbus Crew Delano Burgzorg Mainz Neto Borges Clermont Luke Ayling Leeds United Ben Doak Liverpool George Edmundson Ipswich Town

There has been a lot of hype around Doak since he broke through at Celtic, where Ange Postecoglou handed him his debut at the age of 16, and that excitement only grew as he sealed a move to Liverpool.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Doak would train with the first-team, and the German was a big admirer of the winger, although injuries restricted the impact he could make, as he made just ten appearances in all competitions over the past two years.

With Arne Slot now in charge, it was decided that a loan move was needed for Doak’s development, and Boro won the race for his signature on deadline day.

Ben Doak makes an impact for Scotland to show Middlesbrough what they can expect

Boro have to wait until their home game against Preston North End after the international break to get a first glimpse of Doak, but some are sure to have seen the youngster in action for Scotland against Poland on Thursday night.

The teenager was called up Steve Clarke for their Nations League games this month, and Doak came on for his debut against the Poles in what turned out to be a 3-2 defeat.

However, the attacker can be delighted with the impact he made, as Doak made a big contribution to Scotland after his introduction in the 71st minute.

Even though this was a huge occasion for the player at Hampden Park, Doak took it all in his stride, and his exciting approach was key to Scotland getting an equaliser.

It was his excellent pass that freed Anthony Ralston down the right, with the Celtic man crossing for Scott McTominay to make it 2-2.

The game ended in disappointment for the Scots as they conceded a stoppage time penalty, but the performance was promising, and Doak offered more reason for optimism.

When he picked up the ball, Doak only had one thing in his mind, as he looked to progress forward, whether that was with a pass or using his pace. He was direct in his play, and he allowed Scotland to stretch the game as they chased a goal.

You would have understood if the youngster wanted to keep things simple on his debut, as it’s a huge occasion. Yet, Doak played with a fearless attitude that gave a demonstration as to why he is so highly-rated.

Ben Doak could be huge for Middlesbrough this season

Obviously, you can’t get carried away by one performance, and it’s crucial to recognise that Doak is a young player, so he will need patience and understanding as he continues to develop.

But, there’s no denying that the natural talent is there, and Scotland fans saw that first-hand on Thursday night.

In the long-term, they will hope he can be central to teams that look to reach major tournaments and compete on the biggest stage.

With Middlesbrough, there is an expectation that he can contribute this season, and those who saw his cameo against a strong Poland side in the Nations League will be feeling confident that he will be able to do just that.