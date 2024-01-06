Highlights Carlton Palmer believes Kieffer Moore would be a good signing for any Championship club, as he is proven at the Championship level and knows what it takes to get promoted.

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes any of the Championship sides, which include Leeds United and Ipswich Town, would be onto a winner should they sign Kieffer Moore this month.

The AFC Bournemouth striker looks set for a possible exit this month after falling down the pecking order at the Premier League club.

It was reported earlier this week that a host of Championship sides are interested in the striker, with teams such as Leeds, Ipswich, West Brom, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, and Cardiff all credited with an interest.

There has been a further update with talkSPORT’s Alex Crook stating that Bournemouth will allow the player to leave as long as they are able to bring in a replacement first.

But it seems that there is a fight between a host of Championship clubs for the signature of Moore.

Palmer shared his thoughts on Leeds United and Ipswich Town joining the race for Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore.

He told FLW: “Several clubs, which include the likes of Leeds United, Ipswich Town, West Brom, Middlesbrough and Cardiff are all keen to sign Bournemouth centre-forward Kieffer Moore.

“It is understood that Bournemouth would be keen to see the striker depart the club if they can fill his place in the first team squad.

“Kieffer is proven at Championship level, scoring 20 goals in his first season at Cardiff, which earned him his move to Bournemouth.

“At 31, he is experienced and knows what it takes to get promoted out of the Championship, so any club that gets his signature is onto a winner.”

Kieffer Moore’s stats so far this season

Since joining AFC Bournemouth in January 2022, it has been a struggle for Kieffer Moore, as he’s never been given a run of games.

The forward has had to settle for a lot of minutes off the bench, with him only appearing for the side four times in the 2021/22 season.

Kieffer Moore's stats per division (As it stands January 6th, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Championship 155 47 14 League One 83 33 7 National League 37 12 3 Premier League 34 5 0 Tippeligaen 9 0 0

Last season, Moore featured a bit for the Cherries but was forever in and out of the side. Now in this campaign, the experienced striker has yet to start a league game, with him appearing off the bench seven times.

Moore has started just once all season, and that came in the EFL Cup. The forward has one goal to his name this term, which came in the win over Crystal Palace last month.

Kieffer Moore would be an excellent signing for any Championship side

It is clear to see that Moore needs to move on from Bournemouth, whether that be a loan move now or a permanent switch.

The forward isn’t getting the game time he needs, so a switch to the Championship could be ideal for the player, as it’s a division that he’s shined in before.

The striker would no doubt be an excellent addition for any of these sides mentioned with interest, as he would bring a different type of profile, and in some cases, it could be said that he would be a better option than what they currently have on their books.

Not just the interested parties, but any Championship team should be keen on trying to get Moore into their club this January.