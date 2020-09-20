‘Scores goals for fun’ – Plenty of Blackburn Rovers fans drool over player’s matchday impact

Blackburn Rovers got their first points of the season on Saturday when they comfortably dispatched Wycombe Wanderers 5-0 at Ewood Park.

It was a sensational performance from Tony Mowbray’s men as they ran riot against Gareth Ainsworth’s newly-promoted side.

The Rovers were on top from minute one, and one man who was making things happen was the highly-rated Adam Armstrong.

The forward netted a superb hat-trick in the 90 minutes and even managed to get Wycombe defender Darius Charles sent-off having been pulled down when clean through on goal.

It puts his tally for the season at four goals, and shows that he can be menacing going forward on a consistent basis for Blackburn throughout the campaign.

Supporters will now want to see him stay injury free heading into a long season, and here’s how the fans reacted to a simply brilliant performance from Armstrong on Saturday…

Anyway the good news is that if Adam Armstrong keeps this scoring rate up he’ll finish the season with 92 league goals, which in fairness would represent a healthy return. — Mike Delap (@MikeyDelap) September 19, 2020

Wycombe you'd better start your damage limitation early. Adam Armstrong simply having a massive field day. — Cameron Cairns (@CameronCairns87) September 19, 2020

What a performance that was from Blackburn. Adam Armstrong showing his quality in front of goal with such a well deserved hat-trick, never stopped causing trouble for that Wycombe defence all game. — Toby Wilding (@brfctoby96) September 19, 2020

Adam Armstrong. The absolute boy😎 — amber (@4mber_) September 19, 2020

Adam Armstrong just scores goals for fun — Joey Ramsay (@JoeyRamsay) September 19, 2020

I love football.

It’s just amazing. I’m sure Adam Armstrong would agree.#Rovers — Chris Martin (@ChrisMartin_93) September 19, 2020

Mowbray said he wanted Adam Armstrong to score more in the box. All four goals this season inside box for #Rovers https://t.co/u29H6SkB2e — Brian Glaister (@BGlaister1) September 19, 2020