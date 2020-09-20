Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Scores goals for fun’ – Plenty of Blackburn Rovers fans drool over player’s matchday impact

Published

6 mins ago

on

Blackburn Rovers got their first points of the season on Saturday when they comfortably dispatched Wycombe Wanderers 5-0 at Ewood Park.

It was a sensational performance from Tony Mowbray’s men as they ran riot against Gareth Ainsworth’s newly-promoted side.

The Rovers were on top from minute one, and one man who was making things happen was the highly-rated Adam Armstrong.

The forward netted a superb hat-trick in the 90 minutes and even managed to get Wycombe defender Darius Charles sent-off having been pulled down when clean through on goal.

It puts his tally for the season at four goals, and shows that he can be menacing going forward on a consistent basis for Blackburn throughout the campaign.

Supporters will now want to see him stay injury free heading into a long season, and here’s how the fans reacted to a simply brilliant performance from Armstrong on Saturday…

