Watford boss Tom Cleverley bemoaned his side’s game management as they conceded late on to throw away a lead against Sunderland on Saturday.

An 89th-minute Dennis Cirkin strike rescued a point for the Black Cats, who in the process ensured that their unbeaten home record lives to see another week.

However, Cleverley thought his side should’ve held on to take all three points, referring to his side’s execution of the final 10 minutes of the game as “schoolboy stuff".

The defeat represents a wasted opportunity for the Hornets to eat into the gap between themselves and the play-off positions. The point they collected in the North East has left them still three points behind Blackburn in sixth.

Tom Cleverley airs Watford FC frustrations after 2-2 Sunderland draw

Despite showing several promising signs during the majority of the game, Watford left the Stadium of Light with a sense of disappointment on Saturday.

Cirkin’s late effort prevented the visitors from taking all three points and becoming the first away side to defeat Sunderland on home turf all season long.

While Watford were impressive for the opening 80 minutes of the game, Cleverley felt they let themselves down in the latter stages.

Speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio after the game, Cleverley said: “For 80 minutes, we were absolutely outstanding.

“We showed character, we wanted to get on the ball, we suffered a setback but responded brilliantly. I thought the game-plan was executed perfectly for 80 minutes, but then we had a really poor last 10 minutes.

“It was schoolboy stuff and we’re much better than that. We’ve managed to see games out much more efficiently than that.

“It’s disappointing as it feels like we’ve lost two points and the performance was so strong up to then.”

Watford could be left to rue Sunderland setback at end of 2024-25 season

Given that the Championship table is shaping up to end the season with a nerve-jangling race for the final two play-off spots, Cleverley will be keen to ensure that Saturday’s issue does not become a regular occurrence.

Championship Table, selected positions (as per Fotmob) Club GP GD PTS 5 West Brom 31 +13 47 6 Blackburn 31 +4 45 7 Middlesbrough 30 +10 44 8 Norwich 31 +7 43 9 Bristol City 31 +2 42 10 Watford 31 -2 42

Although the Hornets are just three points outside the play-off places, they find themselves in the thick of a chasing pack which arguably includes as many as eight different clubs.

With the race for the second tier’s post season being so hotly contested, it will likely be extremely fine margins that end up deciding who has the chance to earn a potential promotion to the Premier League in May.

While on the face of it, a point away at a side as good as Sunderland is a positive result for Watford, Cleverley will know that it’s vital that endings like Saturday’s game remain an unexpected shock, rather than becoming a regular occurrence for his team.

The Hertfordshire side have taken the lead in 14 games so far this season (a total lower than everyone else in the top half) and have sealed victory in 12 of them. It is imperative that continues if they are to have a chance of claiming a spot in the top six.