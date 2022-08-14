Schofield makes admission and Terriers secure Premier League player: All the latest Huddersfield Town news + transfer updates

The shackles may finally be off at Huddersfield Town following their first win of the season – one which was long overdue – against Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

The Terriers had gotten off to a terrible start to the campaign, losing back-to-back Championship encounters against Burnley and Birmingham City, whilst also being defeated 4-1 in the Carabao Cup to divisional rivals Preston North End.

But it was a complete turnaround against the Potters at the John Smith’s Stadium, with a 3-1 victory coinciding with a switch back to a 3-4-3 system that was familiar under previous head coach Carlos Corberan.

As we head into a new week, let’s look at the headlines coming out of the West Yorkshire outfit.

Huddersfield secure Premier League transfer agreement

With Danny Schofield struggling to get to grips with his starting 11 in his first few games in charge, he has added a new right-back option to the club in the form of Kaine Kesler-Hayden.

The 19-year-old, who spent last season on loan in the fourth and third tiers with Swindon Town and MK Dons respectively, has joined on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.

And it was a perfect start to life as a Terrier for Kesler-Hayden, who started as a wing-back against Stoke and played the whole game as he helped his new side to three points.

Schofield makes admission following first win

There is no doubting that after three defeats in a row, the pressure was very much on Danny Schofield as Huddersfield head coach, but he passed his latest test with flying colours.

A change in formation did the trick for the rookie boss, and an inspired substitution in Duane Holmes also worked, with the American notching two assists in the second half.

And in a very honest admission, Schofield said that the feeling of his first win was almost as good as the moments his two children were born.

It’s perhaps not one his partner would want to hear or see, but everyone can appreciate the honesty!

Nakayama praises team-mate following first goal

Huddersfield went international earlier in the summer when bringing in Japanese defender Yuta Nakayama from PEC Zwolle on a free transfer.

Able to play as a left-back or a central defender, Nakayama made his first league start for the club against Stoke on Saturday, and five minutes before half-time he rose highest in the box to head home Sorba Thomas’ corner.

It was a solid performance overall from the 25-year-old, who praised Thomas’ delivery for his goal following the victory.

“Just Sorba! It was a good ball into the box, so I just didn’t tap-in, but it feels like a tap-in!” Nakayama told the club’s media team.