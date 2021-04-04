Schindler in, Hefele out: The dream Huddersfield Town XI from the last decade – Do you agree?

The season is not done yet for Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield Town, not by a long way.

They are seven points clear of the bottom three at the moment but Rotherham United’s games in hand mean they could be dragged back down into the relegation battle again soon.

The Terriers’ future isn’t going to be decided by their two tough games over the Easter weekend – Brentford and then Norwich City – but any points could be a huge boost looking ahead.

To take your mind off that, however, we’re looking back over their triumphs and successes of the past decade to highlight just who makes their dream XI from that period.

It’s been an eventful 10 years, to say the least, and has included promotion to the Championship and the Premier League, relegation back down to the second tier, and numerous fights for survival.

Here it is then, our dream Huddersfield XI from the last 10 years…