The immediate future of Southampton striker Paul Onuachu is an interesting situation with the striker having no shortage of potential suitors ahead of the start of the new campaign.

The powerful front man arrived at St Mary's during the January transfer window, joining the club when Nathan Jones was at the helm and was tasked with scoring the goals that would ease fears of relegation.

The 29-year-old signed from Genk in the Belgian first division after scoring 16 goals in 19 league appearances, however, in 11 outings during the second half of the last campaign, he was unable to open his Premier League account.

Who is the latest German club to join the race for Southampton striker Paul Onuachu?

As detailed in a report from German newspaper Bild, and was picked up by 90min.com, 2. Bundesliga club Schalke 04 are considering a move for the 29-year-old this summer, following the club's relegation from Germany's top-flight.

According to the report, Schalke are considering the possibility of a loan-to-buy deal for the powerful striker as they consider how best to strengthen their attacking options ahead of what will be a push for an immediate Bundesliga return.

The report claims the German outfit are looking at Onuachu as a Michael Frey replacement, with the 28-year-old heading back to parent club Royal Antwerp after his loan move.

It remains to be seen what Southampton's immediate plan is for the Nigerian striker and whether they would be interested in negotiating a loan-to-buy deal.

Who else is interested in Southampton striker Paul Onuachu?

With Russell Martin now in charge of the relegated Hampshire club, it will be interesting to see what happens with Onuachu, especially when considering the level of interest that there currently is for the 6'7 forward.

As per journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Borussia Mönchengladbach currently lead the race for the 29-year-old, proving to be better placed than fellow Bundesliga rivals VfB Stuttgart.

Tavolieri's update also claims that the Nigerian front man is eager to avoid being in a relegation scrap once again and this deals a potential blow for Stuttgart who narrowly avoided the top-flight drop last time out.

In a previous update from Tavolieri regarding Onuachu's future, the journalist revealed that a third German club in Union Berlin are also interested, whilst Turkish giants Galatasaray were also in pursuit of the towering attacker.

As well as that, Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Taawoun are also considering Onuachu.