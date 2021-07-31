Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Scenes’, ‘Get it done’ – Plenty of Swansea City fans are loving important managerial update

Published

18 mins ago

on

Swansea City are believed to be on course to appointing Russell Martin as their new manager, according to The Athletic’s Stuart James. 

Martin has been in charge of League One side MK Dons since 2019, and guided them to a 13th-place finish in the third-tier standings last term.

It had previously been reported that the 35-year-old had turned down a move to the Swans, but it appears now as though there is growing confidence from the Liberty Stadium that he’ll be appointed as Swansea City’s new manager.

The Swans have been without a manager since Steve Cooper opted to step away from the managerial post earlier this month, having narrowly missed out on promotion with the club last term, after a defeat to Brentford in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

The Athletic’s Simon Johnson has revealed that the agreement between the Swans and Martin will be confirmed on Saturday evening, which will be pleasing to hear for the majority of Swansea’s supporters, who will be keen to see their side go one step further this season, and win promotion back into the Premier League.

Plenty of Swansea City supporters took to social media to react to this important update on the club’s search to find Steve Cooper’s replacement.

