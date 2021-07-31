‘Scenes’, ‘Get it done’ – Plenty of Swansea City fans are loving important managerial update

Swansea City are believed to be on course to appointing Russell Martin as their new manager, according to The Athletic’s Stuart James.

Martin has been in charge of League One side MK Dons since 2019, and guided them to a 13th-place finish in the third-tier standings last term.

It had previously been reported that the 35-year-old had turned down a move to the Swans, but it appears now as though there is growing confidence from the Liberty Stadium that he’ll be appointed as Swansea City’s new manager.

The Swans have been without a manager since Steve Cooper opted to step away from the managerial post earlier this month, having narrowly missed out on promotion with the club last term, after a defeat to Brentford in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

What was the score when Swansea City last played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What was the score when Swansea City last played at Oakwell? 1-0 win 2-0 win 3-1 win 2-2 draw

The Athletic’s Simon Johnson has revealed that the agreement between the Swans and Martin will be confirmed on Saturday evening, which will be pleasing to hear for the majority of Swansea’s supporters, who will be keen to see their side go one step further this season, and win promotion back into the Premier League.

Plenty of Swansea City supporters took to social media to react to this important update on the club’s search to find Steve Cooper’s replacement.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

It's taken too long to get to this but hopefully the end is near and we can get some fresh bodies in before next Saturday! — chris porch🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #backtojack 🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@Bristol_jack79) July 30, 2021

LETS GOO — supporter of black and white teams (@NotNotMichael) July 30, 2021

Beautiful — Jordan (@JordanWebber96) July 30, 2021

Get it done I beg https://t.co/bPZvg2W2Cx — Rhys Daley (@rhysdaley2000) July 31, 2021

Return of the Swansea way🤩 https://t.co/Es6tIrIWCx — Connor Lewis (@swonzConnor) July 30, 2021

He we go https://t.co/2yR3ifUQwF — Jack Davies (@JackDavies2406) July 30, 2021

My word, if we pull this off… https://t.co/RSA1hLOxdO — Ben Church (@JackArmy_) July 30, 2021