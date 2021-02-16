‘Scenes’, ‘Excellent news’ – Many Swansea City fans react to player announcement

Swansea City have confirmed that young midfielder Ollie Cooper has signed a new contract with the club.

With Cooper’s deal at the Liberty Stadium expiring in the summer, the South Wales outfit have rewarded the 21-year-old for his recent progression with a two-year contract, with an option for an additional year.

Prior to this season, Cooper’s only experience for the club had come for Swans’ Under-23s in the EFL Trophy before making his first-team debut in the FA Cup back in January.

Having played the final seven minutes of Swansea’s third-round tie at Stevenage last month, the midfielder was handed his next appearance in the following round against Nottingham Forest.

Less than 20 minutes after his introduction against Forest, Cooper drilled his first professional goal, although his FA Cup exploits haven’t been enough to earn himself his debut in the league.

But Cooper is the the latest in a long list of Swansea players to commit their future to the promotion-chasers this season, and here’s how the City faithful have reacted on Twitter to the midfielder’s recent contract extension:

Love that — dave (@scfcdavies) February 15, 2021

Brilliant news — Jordan (@JordanWebber96) February 15, 2021

Awesome. — Ashley Swans (@Ashleyjackarmy) February 15, 2021

Hopefully not the only Cooper signing a new contract @SwansOfficial. Come on Steve, give us the news we are all waiting for 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dc5i9LxU5e — Garry Leech (@garryleechswans) February 15, 2021

Happy with this. Big prospect imho. https://t.co/urTxsIoRYB — Paul Thomas (@NeathJack1) February 15, 2021

Another week, another contract renewal. Lovely to see. https://t.co/8U1TjIpLCS — Ben Church (@JackArmy_) February 15, 2021

Excellent news. always great to see us investing in the future 🦢 https://t.co/ZGwxE9O8jZ — øli 🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@scfcoli) February 15, 2021

Scenes — tom 🦢 (@scfcthomas) February 15, 2021