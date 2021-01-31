‘Scatter gun approach’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to latest transfer link

Birmingham City are expected to be very active in the transfer market before tomorrow’s deadline, and bringing in two strikers appears to be a priority.

Interest being shown by @BCFC in Pacos de Ferreira striker Douglas Tanque. Widely expected to be on the move this window, Blues are willing to pay £3m for the Brazilian. Would have to fend off some competition for the 27-year old. — Richard Wilford (@wilfordwm) January 30, 2021

A deal for Sam Cosgrove should be finalised later today, and Blues are also chasing Kevin Nisbet from Hibs.

However, reporter Richard Wilford revealed that Pacos de Ferreira striker Douglas Tanque has emerged as another target for Aitor Karanka.

The 27-year-old has scored five goals in 14 games in the Portuguese top-flight, with his side currently punching above their weight and sitting fifth in the Primeira Liga.

The update claims Blues may find it difficult to land Tanque, as there is plenty of rival interest in the player, who would command a fee of around £3m.

It’s fair to say the prospect of signing Tanque, who has played in Japan, Mexico and Thailand in his career, hasn’t gone down too well with the Blues fans, who want someone proven at this level.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Why blues? Our scouts are shocking — Michael PrinceBCFC Pt.iii (@PrincebcfcPt) January 30, 2021

Played for 10 years not even got 40 goals yet. 3 mil at 27 doesn’t seem good business — JayWalton💪🏾 (@Waltonnn_5) January 30, 2021

So…we’re probably not gonna pay 3 mil for Nisbet, but pay the same for an older lesser known and not as prolific foreign import? Can’t see why that would make sense. Not against it but given the nisbet price tag surely that’s the more sensible option? — George (@Georg1eee) January 30, 2021

Does this mean we've given up on Nisbet? Gutted if this is the alternative — – (@j194_) January 30, 2021

How likely is this rich. Seems abit of a scatter gun approach. Have you heard this from the club? — Paul Krol (@PaulKrol4) January 30, 2021

Wouldn’t be a smart move imo, especially because we’ve just signed Cosgrove, 2 very similar strikers — harry (@woods_htw) January 30, 2021

A goal every 176 mins in Portugal… — BCFC (@carlbcfc) January 30, 2021