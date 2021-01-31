Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Scatter gun approach’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to latest transfer link

Birmingham City are expected to be very active in the transfer market before tomorrow’s deadline, and bringing in two strikers appears to be a priority.

A deal for Sam Cosgrove should be finalised later today, and Blues are also chasing Kevin Nisbet from Hibs.

However, reporter Richard Wilford revealed that Pacos de Ferreira striker Douglas Tanque has emerged as another target for Aitor Karanka.

The 27-year-old has scored five goals in 14 games in the Portuguese top-flight, with his side currently punching above their weight and sitting fifth in the Primeira Liga.

The update claims Blues may find it difficult to land Tanque, as there is plenty of rival interest in the player, who would command a fee of around £3m.

It’s fair to say the prospect of signing Tanque, who has played in Japan, Mexico and Thailand in his career, hasn’t gone down too well with the Blues fans, who want someone proven at this level.

