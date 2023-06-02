Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony was critical of Victor Orta and American trio Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie as he assessed their relegation.

Leeds prepare for life back in the Championship

It was a miserable campaign for the Whites, who saw Michael Skubala, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce take charge at different points following Jesse Marsch’s sacking earlier this year.

Ultimately, they couldn’t make the impact they had wanted, with Leeds suffering relegation to the Championship after finishing 19th.

Naturally, that brought an inquest from fans, with many blaming owner Andrea Radrizzani for the demise, considering the club had finished in the top-half of the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa just a few years ago.

The spotlight was also on director of football Victor Orta, who has since left, due to mistakes made in the transfer market.

And, speaking on TalkSPORT, MacAnthony felt the Spaniard warranted the questioning, as he highlighted three deals in particular that didn’t work out.

“Yes, they got relegated because they signed half the US Men’s National Team who weren’t very good. And a director of football who was there prior, who if he was made of chocolate he would eat himself. Lots of things have probably happened that Andrea would regret.”

It remains to be seen whether Radrizzani will sanction a full takeover of the club this summer, but his immediate priority will be bringing in a new boss as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

A host of Leeds players have already been linked with a move away, with a busy summer window expected at Elland Road.

A lot of blame to be shared at Leeds United

Many will agree with MacAnthony’s assessment here, particularly when it comes to Orta, who seemed to enjoy the limelight when Leeds were doing well, but their transfer dealings were just not good enough over the past 18 months or so. Of course, Aaronson and McKennie come into that category, as they were high-profile additions who didn’t deliver. Putting Adams in that category would be harsh, as he was a key player.

But, there’s more than just Orta and recruitment to blame. The players obviously have to take responsibility, because many dropped below their standards, whilst Marsch also didn’t enough, with Gracia and Allardyce not improving things.

When so many areas are underperforming though, you look at the man at the top, which is Radrizzani. After putting the right people in place to help Leeds rise to the top-flight, he has made mistakes in the past year or two that have cost the club their Premier League status.