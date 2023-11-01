Highlights Crystal Palace youngsters disappointed Roy Hodgson with their performance against Tottenham, potentially opening up loan opportunities.

Ipswich Town and Sunderland could be interested in Jes Rak-Sakyi, who was previously linked with both clubs.

Hodgson may give the young players more chances, but a loan move in January could help them sharpen their skills.

Ipswich and Sunderland may have pricked their ears up at Roy Hodgson's recent comments after Crystal Palace lost to Tottenham.

The Eagles are having a respectable enough campaign so far, with them in 13th place in the Premier League table after ten matches played.

They ran into the irresistible force that is Spurs last time out in the league, though, and found themselves losing as the Whites continued their scintillating start to the campaign.

No real shame in that, of course, but Roy Hodgson wasn't massively impressed with what he saw from his youngsters that came off of the bench during the game, when the hope was that they'd make a positive impact.

What did Roy Hodgson say about Crystal Palace youngsters after Tottenham defeat?

Indeed, Jes Rak-Sakyi, Naouirou Ahamada, and Matheus Franca all came on but Hodgson wasn't all that enamoured by their performances against Tottenham:

“There was no disappointment today [about the performance.] Although, maybe the young substitutes — who we like to think we can believe in and help us to a different level — didn’t show that," said Hodgson, via talkSPORT.

"They didn’t do anything for us at all, really. We became much weaker when I made the substitutions.

"I thought it was an aggressive and quite-controlled first-half from our side, but of course the first goal then produces a second.

"That is when we start putting players on the field, players who have not really played with the first-team, Jes, Ahamada, Franca and we lost the intensity we were able to do in the first-half.

"In the end it became easy for them [Tottenham] to see the game through."

Where are Ipswich Town and Sunderland in the Sky Bet Championship table?

Hodgson's comments, then, could well be of interest to both Sunderland and Ipswich, when it comes to Jes Rak-Sakyi.

Indeed, back in the summer both sides were credited with an interest in bringing the player in, and it could be the case that he becomes available on loan in January.

Of course, a few lines of criticism do not guarantee a loan exit for a player but Hodgson may well be of the mind that some of the youngsters in the fold at Selhurst Park are not quite at the level they need to be just yet - though Palace fans would surely love to see more of Rak-Sakyi in particular.

He may well give them further chances to prove him wrong in the weeks ahead, but if they do fall short in that regard perhaps a loan to sharpen them up will be the course of action the Eagles take.

We saw what Rak-Sakyi could do at Charlton during his loan spell there, and there is clearly a good player in there.

The coming weeks could suggest he is ripe for another loan, though, and Ipswich and Sunderland may well be exploring whether they can get it done in the winter market.