After yet another defeat at the weekend, things are looking very bleak for Queens Park Rangers.

With important points on the line, the R's performance at Loftus Road on Saturday was a disappointing one, with Coventry City ultimately running out 3-0 winners.

Gareth Ainsworth, appointed back in February, has now taken charge of nine matches at the club, but has only managed to win one of those, and take a total of four points from them.

That poor run currently means QPR sit 20th in the Championship standings, just one point above Reading in 22nd and the relegation zone.

What has George Elek said about Gareth Ainsworth's tenure at QPR so far?

With the club on such a bad run, naturally, the job that Gareth Ainsworth is doing is coming under scrutiny.

Indeed, whilst very complimentary of the job he did at Wycombe, EFL pundit George Elek has said that the former Chairboys boss is doing a '0/10' job at Loftus Road so far, and that QPR have got worse since his arrival.

"There is no denying that, right now, his method of management, whether that is the tactical acumen, the man management style, the motivational style, it's categorically not working." Elek said on the job Ainsworth is doing at QPR, via the Not The Top 20 podcast.

"It is a 0/10 job he is doing right now at QPR.

"Is that his fault? I think it probably is."

In further comments on Ainsworth, Elek added that he believes QPR have gotten worse, in terms of performances, since their current bosses arrival.

"My opinion of Ainsworth as a manager has definitely been altered a little bit just by the lack of flexibility and the lack of problem solving beyond just attempting to motivate," Elek continued.

"Having said that, given two windows to bring in the players that he wants to bring in, do I think that Ainsworth will be a success at QPR? I think he probably could be, probably will be.

"Whether or not he's given the opportunity, in either league, I'm not entirely sure.

"I find it very hard to see him leading QPR in League One next season, purely because this isn't a case of somebody coming into the club when they are already destined for relegation.

"Whilst he may not have to take the full brunt of the blame from this, in my mind, of the three managers that have been in charge of QPR this season, it will be Ainsworth who has overseen the worst period and a period that has taken them into this relegation zone and where they are now.

"I know that the Critchley stuff, in terms of results, was incredibly poor, but in my mind, the performances themselves have got even worse and that is pretty hard to do given where they were when he came in."

What does the future hold for QPR and Gareth Ainsworth?

Based on what we have seen so far, Gareth Ainsworth may struggle to still be in the same position come next season.

Certainly, if the club are relegated, as Elek suggests, it seems hard to see him being kept on.

Whilst if they do go on to survive, his time in charge will still surely be a concern to those making the decisions at Loftus Road.

The club have recently been linked with Ajax assistant Michael Reiziger and there is often no smoke without fire, as the saying goes.