Wrexham AFC will play their first game in League One for almost two decades when they take on Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The Red Dragons made light work of League Two after gaining automatic promotion last term, finishing second behind Stockport County.

Final League Two standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County (C) 46 48 92 2 Wrexham AFC (P) 46 37 88 3 Mansfield Town (P) 46 43 86

Phil Parkinson's side head into the season opener at the Racecourse off the back of an encouraging run of form in their summer friendlies.

The Wrexham manager has made six signings so far during the current transfer window, including Arthur Okonkwo, Lewis Brunt, George Dobson, Callum Burton, Sebastian Revan and Dan Scarr.

Wrexham AFC injury news and predicted XI

On the injury front, Parkinson will be without star striker Paul Mullin against Wycombe after the club's talisman underwent surgery to resolve a back and hamstring problem in June.

Meanwhile, left wing-back Jacob Mendy and veteran striker Steven Fletcher are also unlikely to be fit enough to play.

Here, we take a look at the starting line-up Parkinson could put out to get the campaign underway in the manager's preferred 3-5-2 formation.

GK: Arthur Okonkwo

Wrexham fans were delighted by the announcement that the club had managed to agree a permanent deal with Arthur Okonkwo in June.

The 22-year-old was highly impressive during his loan spell from Arsenal last season, registering 14 clean sheets in 36 league matches, and only conceding 30 goals (as per Transfermarkt).

The Red Dragons have also bolstered their options by bringing in experienced keeper Callum Burton from Plymouth, but Okonkwo is expected to be Parkinson's first choice.

RWB: Ryan Barnett

There is plenty of competition for Wrexham in the right wing-back role, with Ryan Barnett, Luke Bolton and Anthony Forde being the main contenders.

Parkinson has favoured Barnett for most of pre-season, including the club's 1-0 win against Fleetwood last Saturday.

The 24-year-old's pace and crossing ability make him a useful weapon in attack, and he's likely to start against Wycombe.

CB: Eoghan O'Connell

Eoghan O'Connell was a model of consistency for Wrexham at the back last season and has already made 120 appearances in the third tier with the likes of Charlton, Rochdale and Bury.

It will be no surprise, therefore, if he retains his place in the starting XI, although it might come at the expense of young starlet Max Cleworth on the right side of the back three.

CB: Dan Scarr

The Red Dragons released two of their more experienced defenders in Ben Tozer and Aaron Hayden, following the end of last season.

Their most recent signing, Dan Scarr, has League One pedigree in abundance after joining from Plymouth on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old was part of the Argyle side that won the third tier title in 2023 and is unlikely to have joined simply to make up the numbers.

CB: Tom O'Connor

Originally signed by Parkinson from Burton Albion in January 2022 as a midfielder, Tom O'Connor has since made the left centre-back role his own.

He was rewarded with a new three-year contract in July and is another expected to retain his starting place.

LWB: Sebastian Revan

This is a position which will be one to watch on Saturday following the arrival of Sebastian Revan from Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old wing-back has been one of the standout performers in pre-season, with his pace and strength providing the perfect balance for Barnett on the opposite wing.

However, former Republic of Ireland James McClean was a mainstay in this role last term and could yet feature.

CM: George Dobson

Another summer recruit who has really impressed is midfielder George Dobson, who arrived in July after leaving Charlton.

The former Addicks captain provides a combative presence in the middle of the park that Wrexham have lacked at times and also has a decent passing range.

He was Charlton’s Player of the Year in 2021/22 and previously played under Parkinson at Sunderland.

CM: Andy Cannon

Andy Cannon made a late run to challenge for the title of Wrexham's Player of the Season last term, scoring a number of crucial goals during their run in.

While he was ultimately pipped to the post by Mullin, it marked a dramatic turn around for the 28-year-old after a difficult start to the campaign. Expect him to be a shoo-in on Saturday.

CM: Elliot Lee

Elliot Lee started last season with a bang, contributing vital goals in Mullin's absence.

While his lethal form diminished over time, the former Luton man notched 16 times in the league and is a vital cog in attack for Parkinson's side.

ST: Ollie Palmer

Fresh from a cameo in the new Deadpool and Wolverine film, Ollie Palmer remains one of Wrexham's most effective strikers and has an excellent understanding with star man Mullin.

The 32-year-old's guile up front could be key in his partner's absence, despite his relatively modest return of eight goals last term.

ST: Jack Marriott

Jack Marriott is a player with a point to prove after managing to score just once since joining the Red Dragon in January this year.

Parkinson will need the former Derby and Peterborough striker to step up in the early stages of the new season in Mullin's absence.

The manager has made no secret of the fact he's keen to bring another forward in, and has been linked with a loan move for Sheffield Wednesday youngster Bailey Cadamarteri (as per the Sheffield Star), but he's cutting it fine to add a starting striker ahead of Saturday's game.