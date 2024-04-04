Highlights Plymouth Argyle must secure a win against Rotherham to avoid relegation in the Championship this season.

Director of Football Neil Dewsnip will be leading the team alongside Mr Argyle Kevin Nancekevill in the dugout.

Main goal-scorer Morgan Whittaker and the rest of the team will need to step up to secure crucial points for survival.

It’s the start of a new era at Plymouth Argyle, as the Pilgrims continue to fight for their Championship survival without Ian Foster at the helm.

The former England youth boss was given the axe after Easter Monday’s 1-0 defeat to Bristol City, bringing an end to his miserable 87-day stint in charge of the Greens.

The 47-year-old won just three of his 14 league matches in charge at Home Park; a run that dragged his side closer and closer to the relegation zone, with the seven point gap he inherited shrinking to just one as it stands.

That makes this Friday’s clash against basement side Rotherham United a must-win for the Devon side, who will have Director of Football Neil Dewsnip in the dugout at the New York Stadium, alongside Mr Argyle Kevin Nancekevill.

For the opposition, the Millers know anything less than a win will spell relegation on Friday night, and they will be going all out to prolong any hopes of staying in the second tier, although their record of scoring just three home goals this calendar year won’t instil much confidence.

Championship Table (As it stands April 2nd) Team P GD Pts 20 Birmingham City 40 -17 42 21 Plymouth Argyle 40 -10 41 22 Huddersfield Town 40 -21 40 23 Sheffield Wednesday 40 -33 39 24 Rotherham United 40 -49 23

Here we take a look at how the visitors could line up in Yorkshire, with both sides fighting for invaluable points at the bottom of the table.

GK: Mike Cooper

Mr Dependable, Mike Cooper is a shoe-in for the number one spot when he is fit and available.

The Argyle academy graduate has been a big loss at times this season after missing large parts through injury, but has regained fitness in time for the last few months of the campaign.

A sensational shot-stopper, Cooper’s distribution and comfort on the ball transforms this Argyle team’s attacking output just as much as his antics between the sticks.

LWB: Mickel Miller

Mickel Miller will love nothing more than to put in a stellar performance against his old side at the New York Stadium on Friday, and should be recalled after starting the Bristol City defeat on the bench.

The rampaging left wing back can beat a man with ease on his day, as well as swing in a wicked delivery, making him favourite to start in place of the uninspiring Lino Sousa.

LCB: Brendan Galloway

An unused substitute in the Easter Monday defeat where Foster opted for a back four, Brendan Galloway is sure to be recalled with Dewsnip more than likely opting for a back five with the wingbacks bombing forward.

The Zimbabwean defender is always a solid option to depend upon for the Pilgrims, and his penchant for popping up on the left wing or opposition penalty area could help in overloading the Millers in defensive areas.

CB: Lewis Gibson

So often the rock at the centre of the Argyle defence, no one has blocked more shots for the Greens this season than Lewis Gibson, with the former Bristol Rovers man getting himself in the way of 49 efforts on goal.

Second only to star man Morgan Whittaker in terms of minutes played this season, the 23-year-old has been a constant performer at the back under both Steven Schumacher and Foster, and Dewsnip will no doubt keep him in the centre of defence.

RCB: Dan Scarr

He’s magic and he wears a magic hat, so it would be remiss not to include Dan Scarr in the starting lineup on Friday night, and with Dewsnip calling the shots the centre back could be in line for a recall to the side.

The former Walsall man had fallen out of favour while Foster was in charge, having not featured for the Greens since their FA Cup defeat to Leeds United back at the start of February.

But the defender - who was so reliable in the triumphant League One campaign last season - has always been someone you can count on at the back, and could be preferred in favour of Tottenham Hotspur loanee Ashley Phillips.

With an aerial bombardment expected from the Millers whenever they go forward, someone with the heading ability of Scarr would be the perfect fit to deal with the opposition threat.

RB: Joe Edwards

After featuring off the bench in both matches over the Easter weekend, could this be the match in which Joe Edwards returns to the starting lineup?

With the chips falling the way they are Argyle need someone like their skipper to lead by example and drag their team to victory on Friday night, and his inclusion could help to rally the troops.

A wily EFL campaigner, Edwards’ heart-on-sleeve performances always help to get the following crowd pumped up, and set the standards for his teammates to follow, and should start in place of Matty Sorinola.

CM: Jordan Houghton

The classic case of someone that is the best player on the park when he isn’t playing, Houghton’s metronomic passing keeps Argyle ticking over in the centre of the pitch, and has been crucial to a lot of the good things at Home Park in recent seasons.

His elegance on the ball and ability to shield the defensive line make him a definite starter on Friday night, with Argyle expecting to have plenty of possession against the league’s bottom side.

CM: Adam Forshaw

It was a toss up between Adams Forshaw and Randell, but it is the former that just prevails in this one, with the elder statesman providing a touch of class in the Argyle midfield since his January arrival.

The former Norwich City man has a way of making it seem like he has an age on the ball, even in the tightest of spots, and his ability to pick a pass could be crucial in unlocking the Millers’ rearguard.

RW: Morgan Whittaker

It has to be, doesn’t it? With 19 league goals this season Morgan Whittaker has become the go-to man for goals for this Argyle side, and he rarely misses a second of Championship action.

His ability to fire on in from range, or carve open a defence with his can opener of a left peg is something not many other sides at the bottom of the table possess, and he could be the difference between relegation and survival over the next six matches.

Both player and club have been faltering in the attacking department of late, but a trip to the Millers poses the perfect opportunity to get back among the goals and regain some confidence ahead of the run-in.

ST: Ryan Hardie

The goals have dried up a bit for Ryan Hardie of late, with the Scot failing to register in any of his last six appearances, but his pace and willingness at the top of the field will always make up for that.

The 27-year-old will constantly harry and press defenders when out of possession, and will link up with Whittaker when the Greens push forward.

Always a threat on the counter-attack, Hardie will fancy his chances of getting back among the goals against the league’s leakiest defence, and add to the 81 the Millers have shipped so far.

LW: Mustapha Bundu

It may not be his usual position, but Mustapha Bundu has been known to operate from the left side of an attacking three during his time in Devon, and this Friday could see him do so again.

With Alfie Devine suspended after his red card on Monday, Dewsnip isn’t flush for options in the attacking third, and the former FC Andorra man could squeeze into the starting lineup as a result.

The striker’s height could also be a major advantage when facing the Millers, with plenty of aerial duals expected throughout the 90 minutes, while he will be looking to add to his two goals this campaign.